A 77-year-old Logan man has been arrested in Cullman County for his alleged connection in purchasing stolen catalytic converters. Henry Charles Guthery was charged with a B class felony for ownership documentation required for purchase of certain property, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
CCSO deputies and investigators have been working on several cases throughout Cullman County where catalytic converters have been stolen from local car dealerships, churches and citizens.
According to a statement by the CCSO, "During this lengthy investigation it became apparent that most of the suspects had Mr. Guthery’s business card in their possession and he was the source for purchasing these stolen catalytic converters."
Under Alabama law it is illegal for a secondary metal recycler to purchase catalytic converters without verifiable documentation for these converters. The Sheriff's Office said undercover deputies had multiple transactions with Guthery in which he knowingly violated the law during the purchasing of these converters.
“I am very thankful for the hard work our investigators and deputies have put into this case. These investigators and deputies have been relentless to catch and arrest the individuals responsible for these thefts or anyone with connections to the ring” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Investigators are currently working to obtain multiple arrest warrants on additional suspects in this theft ring.
