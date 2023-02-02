The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.
Students listed as candidates to receive degrees include:
Blountsville
Priscilla Pettit of Blountsville received Master of Arts
Cullman
Jacob Adams received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Morgan Dingler received Bachelor of Arts
Abigail Herring received Bachelor of Arts
Abby Mayhair received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Vinemont
Carrie Ferrell received Master of Arts
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.