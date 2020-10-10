The Cullman Bowling Center, Saints Motorcycle club and The Link of Cullman County are teaming up to gather supplies and funds to help the homeless population of the area.
Cullman Bowling Center advertising account executive Colby Sandlin said supplies needed include tents, sleeping bags, gloves, ready-to-eat food items and cleaning supplies like soap, body wash, wipes and lotion.
He said anyone is welcome to bring their donations to the bowling alley during its regular operating hours, which are Mondays through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 1-10 p.m.
The campaign will end on Nov. 6, and the bowling alley will host an event that evening with live music and other attractions to encourage more people to come by and bring supplies that can help some of the people who are in need, he said.
The Saints MC is also hosting an online fundraiser to raise money for the effort, and a link to the Saints’ GoFundMe page can be found at their Facebook page, Saints M/C Alabama Cullman County.
Sandlin said this is the first time the Cullman Bowling Center has worked with The Link, but once he heard about the Saints’ work to help homeless people, he wanted to get on board as well.
“It’s not something I thought about until recently,” he said. “Once I heard about what they were doing, I was like, ‘We’ve got to do something.’”
The Link of Cullman County Director of Community Development Melissa Betts said she doesn’t have an exact count of the number of homeless people, but The Link offers a few services such as free showers for them and the organization has a steady stream of people who come in to use those.
“As we move into the fall and winter, we begin to see a lot more traffic from our homeless community,” she said.
Betts said all of the funds and supplies donated will go directly to help the homeless population of Cullman County, and The Link works with each individual to make sure they are receiving the assistance that they are asking for.
Some people may come in looking for a new tent or a few items, while others may want assistance in getting into transitional housing, and the organization makes sure to help them work towards their own goals rather than trying to make a plan for them, she said.
“Our goals are not as effective as the ones they set for themselves,” she said. “We try to listen to see what their goals are, and we work to try to help them achieve those goals that they lay out for themselves.”
