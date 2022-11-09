Alabama’s flu numbers continue to rise. This week marks the highest influenza like illness activity the state has experienced this early in the season since the A/H1N1 outbreak of 2009.
Last week’s weekly report from the Alabama Department of Public Health indicated that cases were on the rise in the majority of the state. Sixteen outbreaks were reported during the week ending on Oct. 22, and seven of the eight public health districts were reporting cases well above the seasonal baseline percentage of 3.27 percent.
Statewide percentages have almost doubled to 10.43 percent, all districts are now showing percentages above baseline and the number of reported outbreaks rose to 100. District Medical Officer with the ADPH Wes Stubblefield said that the ADPH defines these outbreaks as an occurrence of more cases of disease than expected in a given area, or among a specific group of people over a given period of time and linked to a common source.
Alabama’s Northern District — of which Cullman is the southernmost county — are still showing numbers lower than the rest of the state at 5.83 percent, but show a steep rising trend compared to last weeks 2.73 percent.
Head nurse for Cullman City Schools Jennifer Shugarts said that typically she waits until later in the season to get her annual flu shot due to the two-week delay in effectiveness. After seeing the direction of this year’s trends though, she opted for an earlier vaccination.
“I usually don’t get my flu shot in September because I usually think that’s too soon and it’s not going to carry over into February or March and this year when I started seeing symptoms in the school I started thinking ‘I need to get my flu shot.’ and I was wishing I would have gone ahead and done that in September,” Shugarts said. “About the end of October is when it started getting bad.”
Shugarts said that she is hoping that the worst of the season is behind them and that luckily peaks in flu cases seemed to rotate between the schools, first at Cullman Middle School, then Cullman High School. The high school are still seeing a few cases, but it appears that cases are beginning to rise at the elementary and primary schools currently.
Cullman County School’s Superintendent Shane Barnette said that a similar phenomenon has been occurring across the county district as well, with different schools reporting peaks at different times.
Neither system has seen activity significant enough to close facilities in favor of remote learning like what has occurred in other areas in the state. Shugarts said that it is the school’s recommendation that students need to be fever-free without the use of medication for no less than 24 hours before returning to school.
Good Hope Medical — who when spoken to last week reported 15 lab-confirmed cases of influenza — have also experienced a week to week increase in ILI’s. Nurse Practitioner Lindsay Harrison was unable to provide exact numbers, but said that the clinic has seen a dramatic increase in the daily volume of influenza cases.
To prevent the continued spread of the flu the ADPH recommends:
Receiving
- your annual flu vaccination as early as possible
Avoid
- close contact with sick people.
Wash
- your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid
- touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Cover
- your coughs and sneezes.
Routinely
- clean frequently used surfaces and objects like countertops and door knobs.
Stay
- home if you are sick.
Significant influenza activity is based on reported influenza-like illness data or reported outbreaks for the week and positive influenza specimens from the previous three weeks.