The solemnity and seriousness of Holy Week are evident in many churches around Cullman County, including that of St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman.
During Lent, the 40-day season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, crucifixes and images of saints are covered with violet cloth as Christians “fast” from the beauty and comfort of sacred images. Even the abbey’s 10-foot Great Cross is shrouded, its bright colors invisible until Easter.
Christians around the world now are celebrating Holy Week. The week began on Palm Sunday, April 2, and lasts through Easter Sunday, April 9. Holy Week is the center of the Christian year, and the heart of Holy Week are the days of Holy Thursday through Easter Sunday, called the Sacred Triduum (Three Days). Especially during these days, the Catholic monks of St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman welcome guests to their worship, according to the abbey, in ancient rites in praise of God who suffered for the world.
“Holy Week began with (the) Passion (on Palm) Sunday, which commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem where, during the coming week, he would suffer, die and rise,” said Abbot Marcus Voss, O.S.B., leader of the monastery of 33 Benedictine monks.
The abbot reiterated that Holy Week continues through to the Easter Triduum, the Great Three Days beginning Holy Thursday evening and lasting through Easter Sunday evening.
On Holy Thursday evening, the institution of the Mass at the event called The Lord’s Supper is celebrated, and the abbot of the monastery washes the feet of 12 men in commemoration of Jesus’ washing of his disciples’ feet. Holy Thursday is sometimes called “Maundy Thursday” (from the Latin word “mandatum” or “command”), from Jesus’ command made on this day that his followers are to love as he loves — demonstrated in the very act of washing feet.
On Good Friday, Jesus’ perfect act of love is remembered: his suffering and death. In that connection, the cross is honored with great solemnity. On Friday evening is the service of Tenebrae (darkness), which sees the church gradually darken as Christ dies on the cross for the world and the earth quakes at the death of its creator.
On Holy Saturday, all keep watch with Jesus as he lies in the tomb until the darkness of Saturday evening. It is then that light pierces the darkness in the Easter Vigil. The Easter Vigil is the great celebration of Christ’s resurrection and victory over death. The service begins in the dark (8 p.m. on Saturday) when the “New Fire” is lit outside the Abbey Church. From that fire the Paschal (Easter) Candle, which symbolizes Christ, is lit and taken into the church, where the candles of all worshippers receive the flame from the “Light of Christ” (Paschal Candle), destroying darkness and flooding the church with light. Finally comes Easter Sunday morning and Easter Mass at 10:30 a.m.
“For almost 2,000 years, Christians have worshipped God in special services during these holiest of days, and we are privileged to do the same,” said Marcus. “We welcome all to join us.”
According to information from the abbey, in the church’s tradition, the veiling of crosses has several meanings: It is a “fasting” from sacred depictions which represent the Easter glory of salvation. Just as the Lenten fast concludes with the Easter feast, so too, fasting from the cross culminates in honoring the cross on which the sacrifice of Calvary was offered for the sins of the world on that first Good Friday. An important part of the Good Friday liturgy is that honoring of the cross, which includes its unveiling. Once the cross has been unveiled, it is logical that all crosses would be unveiled so that they too might be honored by the faithful and remind all of the glory of the Holy Cross of Christ.
Likewise, a fasting from the images of the mysteries of faith and the saints in glory, ends at the Easter Vigil on Saturday night when all celebrate Christ rising from the tomb.
Some writers explain that the veiling is to remind all of Jesus’ humiliation and to imprint the image of the crucified Christ more deeply on minds and hearts. The veiling of crosses and images, making them “present” but “absent,” draws attention to their “importance and beauty — as wonderful objects that remind one of the gift of salvation and the communion of saints,” the abbey explained.
The most popular services at St. Bernard Abbey during Holy WeekApril 6: Holy Thursday (Mass of the Lord’s Supper), 4 p.m.
April 7: Good Friday (Liturgy of the Passion of Christ), 3 p.m.; (Tenebrae), 7:30 p.m.
April 8: The great Easter vigil of Saturday night, 8 p.m.
April 9: Easter Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.
Holy Week services at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, CullmanApril 4: two Masses, 6:30 a.m. and noon. Confessions follow from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Extra confession times are from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
April 5: English Masses at 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed by confessions from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. A Spanish-language Mass will be celebrated from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
April 6: Confessions from noon to 1 p.m.; Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Last Supper begins at 7 p.m.; followed by adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament until midnight. At midnight, the Blessed Sacrament will be reposed signaling Christ’s descent into Hell and the realm of the dead.
April 7: Stations of the Cross and the Divine Mercy Chaplet, 2:15 p.m,; celebration of the Passion of the Lord, 3 p.m. Final confessions will be heard from 7-8:45 p.m.
April 8: 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass, including Reception of the Elect Adults into the Catholic Church.
April 9: Easter Sunday Masses at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
All services will be accompanied by the Sacred Heart of Jesus choir under the direction of Barry Stoner. Stoner is beginning his 30th year of musical ministry with the downtown church. All are invited to take part in any and all services.