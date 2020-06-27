UPDATE: A tornado warning has expired for the Cullman area.
(Update) Tornado warning expires for Cullman area
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in killing of seven people in Alabama
- Rise in coronavirus cases brings new concerns in Alabama
- School systems preparing for classes to resume
- More COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Cullman
- Haynes Farm: Rooted in tradition, growing for generations
- Murder cases on hold as Alabama Supreme Court delays jury trials statewide
- Developer breaking ground on new subdivision
- Alabama starts cutting unemployment for those refusing work
- Different views, docile demonstrations
- Alabama announcing plan for reopening schools
Images
Videos
Obituaries
Graveside services for Sue Smith of Cullman are Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Cullman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Please send condolences to the family at mossservicefh.com.
Carol Irene Smith, age 79, of Cullman, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born January 5, 1941, to Robert and Mary Alice Hughes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy "WW" Smith, and parents, Robert and Mary Alice Hughes. Survivors include her …
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Okley Verron Shelton, age 81, of Hanceville. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Hollie Mulvehill, age 85, years of Cropwell, Ala. passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was a much beloved husband, dad, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elsie Mulvehill; son, Mark Mulvehill; daughters, Sharon Glover (Scott), Misti Easter (…
The Cullman Times Photos
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in killing of seven people in Alabama
- Rise in coronavirus cases brings new concerns in Alabama
- School systems preparing for classes to resume
- More COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Cullman
- Haynes Farm: Rooted in tradition, growing for generations
- Murder cases on hold as Alabama Supreme Court delays jury trials statewide
- Developer breaking ground on new subdivision
- Alabama starts cutting unemployment for those refusing work
- Different views, docile demonstrations
- Alabama announcing plan for reopening schools
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.