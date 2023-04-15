Two-time cancer survivor and Crossfit athlete Levi Bates has become an inspiration to those around him, proving that a diagnosis does not have to be a limitation.
Diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma in 2013 at the age of 10, Bates has required the use of a wheelchair after his chemotherapy treatment resulted in damage to his nerves. He would later be diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 and undergo an intense three-month chemotherapy regimen before receiving a bone marrow transplant.
After receiving the transplant, Bates began to seek out a personal trainer to supplement his physical therapy sessions as a way to more quickly rebuild the muscles in his legs. However, Bates said his search proved unanimously unsuccessful as the majority of trainers would quickly deny his request and viewed his wheelchair as a potential liability. That is, until he discovered Misty Thomas, owner of Southern Style Crossfit in Addison.
Thomas said she had not worked with an adaptive athlete before Bates, but that one of her primary goals when opening her gym was to work with, and train, athletes with various physical limitation — both her and her mother have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis — and gladly welcomed the opportunity.
“I was in the parking lot of the original gym when I got that email, and I took it as a sign that this was what I supposed to be doing,” Thomas said.
When she first began training Bates in one-on-one sessions, he was able to “somewhat” walk, but required the assistance of two people and could just barely lift his foot high enough to step onto a case of drinks. Now, Thomas said he participates in group workouts which are scaled to accommodate his limitations several days a week and that it “would take all day to go through all of the things he has accomplished in the gym.”
According to Bates, the ability to adapt his workouts and compete alongside fellow gym members, is what sets Crossfit apart from the other workout routines he has tried in the past.
“When I first started, I knew I could do the one-on-one sessions because I had worked with a million physical therapists and that’s basically what we did, was work one-on-one. But, when I started working out in my chair was really cool because you’re a part of a team and a community. It was just really cool to find my own way into Crossfit instead of having to rely on a therapist or someone to work with me,” Bates said.
Bates is now hoping to continue his journey with Crossfit and compete in the growing adaptive sector of the annual Crossfit games. In February, he participated in his first Crossfit Open event — which acts as a preliminary qualifying round to be accepted into the Crossfit Games. Despite his elimination in the event’s final rounds, Thomas said Bates performed extremely well for an athlete having just discovered the sport a year ago and continued to be an inspiration to his teammates.
“Levi has had such a huge impact all around, even with able-bodied members. He’s their motivation. They all say, “If Levi can do it, anybody can do it,’” Thomas said.
As for what Bates would say to other individuals who may feel discouraged because of a physical limitation, he said, “I just think it’s important to get out there and try new things. Sure, it might be uncomfortable at first, but eventually it will just become natural.”