The Cullman Times earned nearly two dozen awards in the 2023 Alabama Press Association Media Awards. Those honors included the prestigious top statewide honor for “Story of the Year” and second place for “General Excellence.”
Myriad other category winners for the newspaper and its magazines and special sections included best photo, best local economic coverage, best local news coverage, best online advertising, best display ad, multiple sports awards — including first-place for Best Sports Coverage — among others.
Winners of the 2023 Media Awards were announced last weekend. The North Carolina Press Association membership judged the entries.
First-place and other top awards in many categories and divisions were presented in conjunction with the 2023 APA Summer Convention banquet awards, at which first-year Cullman Times reporter Patrick Camp earned Story of the Year honors for “Lazy: ‘An easy excuse for the decision makers’”; and at which the entire staff brought a second place in General Excellence home to Cullman County.
In addition to those achievements, The Cullman Times received five first-place awards.
“We are proud of the work we do every day as a community newspaper and appreciate this recognition by our peers,” said The Cullman Times publisher Katherine Miller. “Most importantly, we believe these awards are a reflection on the relationship we have with our readers and advertisers. They provide input and support and we’re very thankful for the relationship we have with them.”
“‘Proud’ only begins to cover how I feel about the honors our team achieved this year,” said Times editor Tom Mayer. “For Patrick to win ‘best story’ in the entire state of Alabama is remarkable enough, but to win during his first year as a full-time reporter is phenomenal. Couple this with top recognition for the entire group effort in earning a General Excellence nod — amid many other wins for local news and sports coverage, and advertising — and The Cullman Times is rightly recognized a newspaper that proudly serves its community.”
The Cullman Times 2023 APA Media Awards
First Place – Story of the Year for Lazy: ‘An easy excuse for the decision makers’ by Patrick Camp
Second Place – General Excellence
First Place – Best Sports Coverage, Jake Winfrey, Amanda Shavers, Nick Johnston
First Place – Best Local Economic Coverage, Patrick Camp, Benjamin Bullard
First Place – Best Local News Coverage, Patrick Camp, Benjamin Bullard
First Place – Best Business Story or Column, Lazy by Patrick Camp
First Place – Best Feature Story Coverage, I wanted to live life like he did by Benjamin Bullard
Second Place – Best Feature Story Coverage, She always made her own way by Benjamin Bullard
First Place – Best Sports Single Event Story, Means the World to Us by Jake Winfrey
Third Place – Best Sports Feature Story, Crimson Crash Course by Ben Bullard
First Place – Best News Photo, Memorial Day by Amanda Shavers
Second Place – Best News Photo, A smooth start by Patrick Camp
Second Place – Best Special Section Newsprint, Community Heroes featuring rapid responders
Third Place – Best Niche Publication, Salute to Industry
Third Place – Best Presentation of Online Advertising
Third Place – Best Original/Creative Idea
Third Place – Best Classified Page or Section
Third Place – Best Classified Display Ad
Awards for Cullman Magazine
2nd Place – Best Themed Issue, Cullman Magazine, Holiday Edition
Third Place – Best Single Ad
Third Place – Best Overall Design by Kayla Harrison