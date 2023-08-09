Tom Mayer, editor of The Cullman Times, has been named the general manager of the newspaper in addition to his editor duties. The assignment became effective Monday.
Mayer succeeds Times publisher Katherine Miller. After several years of leading The Times, News Courier in Athens and St. Clair News Aegis in Pell City, Miller was named publisher of The Norman Transcript in Norman, Okla., which like the three Alabama newspapers, is owned by Montgomery-based Community Newspaper Holdings Inc.
In his expanded role, Mayer will oversee day-to-day operations of The Times while continuing to lead the editorial team in its award-winning tradition of covering Cullman County.
“My roots are in community journalism,” said Mayer, “and there is no better place than Cullman County and North Alabama for the type of grassroots reporting and advertising partnerships our community needs, expects and deserves.”
Citing the tremendous backing of a deeply experienced team at The Times — several staff members have been at the newspaper for decades — Mayer said it is such teamwork that will make the transition an easy one.
“I’ve worked with this team for nearly two years, now,” Mayer said. “And after nearly 25 years in this business, I can say that the professionalism, the dedication of our staff in covering our community with both print and digital products is unparalleled in our industry.”
Mayer began his newspaper career after serving in the United States Navy in 1998, taking a job as a cub reporter at a daily newspaper in upstate New York. From there, he progressed from reporter to editor, working in various locations across the South, including Tarboro, N.C.; Laurel, Miss.; Asheboro, N.C.; New Bern, N.C.; Lake City, Fla. and Boone, N.C.
“Tom’s experience makes him the right person to step in this role of leading the newspaper,” said Terry Connor, a regional executive for CNHI. “His understanding of our readers and advertisers will be a great asset as we move forward in serving Cullman County.”
As he and his wife, Sonja Mayer, continue to plant their roots in North Alabama, Mayer noted the warm and deep reception they have had from their neighbors, community partners and faith community.
“Sonja and I have lived in many places across the United States, but nowhere have we felt so at home, so quickly,” he said. “The main things that we’ve found in our time here so far is that Alabama is built on faith and family — and we are looking forward to building on those relationships.”