More than 1,100 students have been named to the Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2023.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
Local students earning the honor include: Emma B Stewart of Arab; Destinee Taylor Seals of Arab; Hannah E Zajaczkowski of Arab; Mary A Whitlow of Arab; Billy Atchley of Arab; Tyler Donald Boyd of Arab; Chase Landon McCain of Arab; Skylar F Austin of Blountsville; Angie F Tripp of Blountsville; James Tyler Thompson of Bremen; Brennen Elliott Norton of Cullman; Raven A Picard of Cullman Jessica Arriaga-Aguilar of Cullman; Elijah B Loyd of Cullman; Kayla Ann Melton of Cullman; Cassandra Jo Peterson of Holly Pond; Cayla E Allen of Joppa; Paige E Holcomb of Vinemont; Della M Hand of Vinemont; Riley Nathaniel Black of Addison; Jessie Lane Woodard of Arley; Hannah Faith Phillips of Arley; Colby Dawson Crowder of Danville; Audrey B Marshall of Danville; Amber Lashae Greer of Falkville; Amberley Kelley of Guntersville; Mercedes LaShea Tilley of Guntersville; Ryan Lee Brandon of Guntersville; Yiselle A Munoz of Guntersville; Emily Rae Ware of Guntersville; and, Lauryn E Caldwell of Guntersville.