HOLLY POND — Three years after applying for a $680,000 loan through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to provide much needed upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment system, the Holly Pond Town Council announced during their November meeting that ADEM would be approving the loan and that it will be 100 percent forgiven.
Tyler Mckellar with Living Water Services addressed the council at its previous meeting in October and said that he and Holly Pond Mayor Carla Hart had been in communication with ADEM in attempts to gain the funds. He addressed the council again on Monday night with the update that less than a week after his previous visit he was notified of ADEM’s approval of the town’s application.
The approval was based on the original engineering plan presented by the town three years ago which outlined the extent of upgrades needed to maintain its aging system. During that time the council has entered into a contract with LWS, allowing them to address the system’s maintenance concerns. While LWS have already performed several of the upgrades described in the previous engineering plan, Mckellar said that the document was written in such a way that they would be able to reevaluate the system’s needs and allocate funds accordingly.
“Smaller municipalities don’t have endless funding. Some place like Hoover might receive $7 million in funding and it’s no big deal, but we are going stretch this $680,000 and make every penny of it count,” Mckellar said.
The council will now need to seek out engineering services to update the scope of work to be performed, begin the bidding process and designate a general contractor to perform the work. Afterwards, ADEM will release the funds directly to the general contractor rather than to the town.
“It’s coming to an end as far as the approval process, but I’m afraid we’re only just beginning walking this road. I’m excited to see where it goes and I’m going to be right here helping Mayor Hart and the town every step of the way,” Mckellar said.
Another update provided from ADEM was that the town would not be required to attain any permits to perform the repairs needed on the culvert at the Lick Creek bridge. Councilman Charles Holcomb said that an engineering firm would not be required in order to develop the specifications needed for the project and that the council should be able to begin the process of seeking bids.
The council approved for their attorney’s to begin drafting a pair of ordinances to address complaints that the council have received from several of the town’s residents. Councilwoman Gladys Wisener said that she has heard complaints for several years about trucks operating their compression release engine brakes — commonly referred to as “jake brakes” — in the day’s early pre-dawn hours. Councilwoman Julie Ray also said that she has heard from residents — and has witnessed herself — that litter has become a more common occurrence within the town’s limits.
According to Attorney Michael Fuller — who was stepping into the role of the town’s council due to the absence of Dan Willingham — that if approved the ordinance would make the operation of “jake brakes” within the town’s limits a finable offense, and would add additional fines on top of existing littering fines.
The decision to renew the town’s contract with Air Evac/AirMed Care Network was tabled during last month’s meeting due to confusion as to the extent of the plan’s coverage. Hart said that it was her understanding that the plan would allow uninsured residents within the town to use Air Evac’s services at no cost, but that when reviewing the document that understanding became less clear and wanted clarification. During Monday’s meeting she provided the council with Air Evac’s reply which read “With the municipal site plans, we have to charge the medicare allowable rate for people with no insurance,” meaning that the only residents that would receive no cost services are those already with insurance. Taking this information into consideration the council decided with a majority vote to not renew the contract. Ray abstained from the vote stating that she would need more in depth information in order to cast an informed final vote.
In other business the council:
• Approved for $2,629 to be used to perform repairs on the speaker driver of the town’s tornado siren.
• Approved for up to $2,500 be used to perform repairs to the rotary pump of the town’s bucket truck. This would include an overall maintenance evaluation.
• Approved for $2,300 to be used to enlist JW Painting to repaint the town’s tornado shelter.
• Approved for $2,500 to be used to seal the town’s .25 mile long walking trail.
• Reminded those in attendance of the town’s Christmas in the park event taking place on Dec. 3 in Governors Park.