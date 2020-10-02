Teens from around the country will compete to see who will be named America’s Next Top Young Entrepreneur at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) 12th Annual Saunders Scholars National Competition Saturday, October 17. The Shark Tank style pitch competition will award over $80,000 in cash prizes and college scholarships to the Saunders College of Business at Rochester Institute of Technology to the students with the best businesses in the U.S. Local viewers will be able to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Semi-finalist, college freshman Emily Butler of Northwest-Shoals Community College has been selected by local judges to advance to the National Competition for her start-up business More than the Reel.
Butler participated in the Cullman Chapter of Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!), a nine-month youth entrepreneurship program presented by and in partnership with the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce. With the help of local entrepreneurs and business leaders, the student designed, pitched, and launched More than the Reel, an online clothing and accessory line that aims to help teens live beyond their images on social media. More than the Reel donates 10% of every purchase to the Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that provides tools to help protect the emotional wellbeing of teens and young adults.
As currently the only YEA! program in the state of Alabama, the Cullman chapter became regional for the 2019-2020 year by accepting students from all over North Alabama. Out of these 10 students, Emily was selected by a local panel of judges to advance to the Saunders Scholars Competition.
“Through YEA! I learned that business doesn't have to fit into a specific mold as I had assumed before. YEA! taught me what true entrepreneurship is,” said Butler.
Butler recently graduated with honors from Trinitas Classical Academy. She maintained a 4.0 GPA while volunteering for local charities and working two jobs.
This year 36 semifinalists will compete virtually representing 35 middle and high schools from 20 states across the country for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and a People’s Choice Award. For the first time ever, the competition will be live broadcast from Rochester, NY ABC-TV WHAM Channel 13 and will be streamed live over the web and able to be seen worldwide on YEA!’s YouTube channel and on Facebook live. The competition will take place throughout the day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time, with the national winner announcements at 6:55 p.m.
Butler student will be pitching via YouTube live on Panel 2, scheduled to run from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Viewers must register in advance at yeausa.org to participate in the text-to-vote People’s Choice Award.
Butler was named “Distinguished Young Woman” of Lauderdale County and selected for Youth Leadership Shoals. She was also selected for Girls State and won the position of Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries at Alabama Girls State.
“We could not be more proud of the work these young people are doing and of our partners who are leading the charge across the Country delivering YEA!’s entrepreneurship education,” said YEA! founder and CEO, Gayle Jagel. Our local Chambers of Commerce, incubators, accelerators, universities, colleges and K12 partners who come together through YEA! are igniting the sparks of innovation in the entire community. Just imagine what our world would look like if every student got the chance to bring their ideas to life.”
This year’s Saunders Scholars National Competition is sponsored in part by the E. Philp Saunders Foundation, Southwest Airlines, and the Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.