Southbound access to I-65 in Cullman was temporarily blocked on Monday, April 3, to make way for the funeral procession of fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.
Crumby was one of two HPD officers shot after responding to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday, March 28, on Governors House Drive in Huntsville. Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where Crumby died from his injuries. Officer Albert Morin underwent emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
Funeral services for Crumby began at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville and were followed by a funeral procession to his final resting place in Tuscaloosa, where Crumby served as an officer for seven years before joining the HPD in 2020.
Officers with the Cullman City Police Department and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office held traffic from merging onto I-65 South ahead of the procession, while residents and local first responders lined the interstate’s overpasses in order to pay final respects.