The Cullman Chamber Board of Directors announced June 13, that after several months of searching for a new leader, Joey Orr of Cullman has been named the new president beginning July 1.
"I am thrilled to be selected as the new president of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce,” Orr said. “We are blessed to live in the best county in Alabama and I look forward to working with the Chamber staff to highlight and promote the people, businesses, industries, nonprofits and municipalities that make up this place we call home."
The Cullman Chamber board pledged to find a leader committed to building a thriving community by working with community leaders to make the Cullman area prosper. After several months of searching, the board is pleased with the final candidate and her dedication to the growth of the Cullman area.
“The board feels Joey’s leadership, relationship building and small business skills translate well to the role leading the Chamber,” Ben Harrison, Chamber board chair said. “The board has confidence in her ability to continue the path in order to make the Cullman area the best place to live, work and do business.”
Orr has served as director of Children’s and Family Ministry for Grace Chapel and Lead Sales Associate for If the Shoe Fits, Inc. for the past nine years. She holds a master of science in School Administration degree from William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.
With Cullman City School Board member Joey Orr taking over the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce as the group’s new president, she has also announced she will be stepping away from her place on the school board as she takes on this new community role.
Orr has served on the Cullman City School Board for seven years, with her current term set to expire in 2025. Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff noted Orr has been a true asset to the district, and will be missed as she moves on to the Chamber.
“She has helped the Cullman City School System navigate through change, growth and of course the pandemic,” Kallhoff said. “She has brought an educator’s perspective to the table, she has been fair and she viewed issues with an equitable lens. As a board, we are happy for her and her new position with the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and look forward to working with her on projects that will benefit our schools and the city of Cullman.”
Orr said it has been both an honor and a privilege to serve Cullman City Schools these past seven years, adding she’s excited about the growth and progress made district-wide during her tenure.
“It has been a remarkable partnership between our city council, school board, our dedicated administration and staff, invested parents and spectacular students,” she said. “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve. I know I am leaving the board in very capable hands. I wish them all the best.”
As Orr’s exit leaves a vacancy on the board, the remaining school board will appoint a replacement by majority vote to serve out the remainder of her term through 2025. In compliance with Alabama state law, the board will vote on a replacement by the end of July 2023. Some criteria required to serve on the Cullman City Board of Education includes being at least 21 years of age and a current resident of the city of Cullman.