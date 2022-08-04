Former Colony residents will be returning home this weekend to celebrate their hometown pride in the town’s second annual Colony Day celebration.
What began as a fundraising event in the late ‘80s was given new life in 2021 as Councilperson Jasmine Cole looked for ways to bring the townspeople together. Designed to be a celebration town leaders said that the event cause a resurgence in hometown pride amongst residents. A pride that quickly spread across state lines to former Colony residents as attendees of the inaugural celebration began to post on social media.
The weekend will serve as a homecoming of sorts, beginning Friday night with a free fish and chicken fry at the Colony Community Center. A Domino and Spades Tournament will also allow residents to compete for not only bragging rights but a plaque declaring them the 2022 tournament champion.
As residents stake their claim to one of the 75 tent spots set up in Vivian Allen Park on Saturday, attendees will be able to visit each tent to visit and catch up as they break bread and share picnic lunches prepared at each tent.
Eugene Vaughn — who is 96 — as well as Flora Leeth — who will be celebrating her 93rd birthday on Aug. 10 — will be honored as the oldest current male and female Colony residents. Odell Vaughn Leeth — 92 — will also receive an honorable mention for making the trip from out of town to return for the weekend.
Other festivities will include: a car and truck show, a barbecue cook-off and games.
For more information call (256) 347-0271.