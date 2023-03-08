The city of Cullman approved Mayor Woody Jacobs to enter into an agreement that could result in new firetrucks for the city’s fire department, but it is likely going to be more than a year before those orders are filled.
With an assist from Councilman Brad Smith, an addition to the agenda was made during the City Council’s meeting on Monday, March 6, to “allow the mayor to enter into an agreement for firetrucks.”
Jacobs added context to this addition during his report. Citing a recent trip to Washington D.C., Jacobs said that he was informed that orders for bucket trucks were being met with a turnaround time of approximately 60 months. Upon his return, Jacobs said he was met with a call from Fire Chief Brian Bradberry saying after his recent enquiries into new firetrucks he was given a 30-40 month turnaround time.
Jacobs said the fire department is currently in the fortunate position of having a fully functioning fleet of vehicles, but if something were to happen, “You’d be in trouble.”
“Unfortunately, we’re used to ordering something this budget year and getting it this budget year. But now we’re going to have to order something that’ll be two budget years down [before the order is filled,] but if you don’t commit you’ll never get it,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said he believed the current delays are temporary, but stressed the importance of “getting on the merry-go-round” as quickly as possible to ensure that the fire department is outfitted with safe and up-to-date equipment.
“Now, this is not going to last forever, but temporarily, that’s where we’re at and for us to keep safe equipment we’ve gotta get in these time slots,” Jacobs said.
In other business the council:
• Re-appointed Michael Sullins to maintain his position on the City of Cullman Planning Commission.
• Extended the bid for resale fuel for the Cullman Regional Airport with Epic Fuels.
• Held the Second Reading to adopt the 2021 International Building Code and companion codes after receiving a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission.