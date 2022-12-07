Christmas shoppers who have not already completed — or even begun — their Christmas gift lists will be able purchase presents by the boxful at the Baileyton Bargain Day, scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shoppers will have only two choices as they line up outside of the old Baileyton Fire Station — a bag for $20 or a box for $40. What they will ultimately take home though, will remain a mystery until this weekend.
Donations that have been made to the town will be divided by categories and will come in all sizes, but all are new and end up being slightly different with each iteration of the event.
While the most usual findings are everyday items such as clothing, home decor, personal hygiene products and baby supplies, Mayor Windell Calloway has noted the appearance of more expensive items being available on occasion.
Shoppers will be able to browse the current selection, and whatever they are able to fit inside of their box or bag is what they are able to take home.
All of the proceeds from the sale will go back into the town of Baileyton and will be earmarked for park improvements and capital outlay projects.
Bargain Day is not the only seasonal happening in Baileyton, though. The town is also preparing for the return of its annual Christmas drive-through event.
What was originally a Christmas celebration held at the town’s senior center was reimagined to its current drive-through format as a way for the town to continue celebrating the holiday in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
On Dec.r 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., cars will be able to drive thru the Baileyton Volunteer Fire Department as employees from the town and Parkside Outreach pass out hamburgers, hotdogs and chips to the guests.
Santa will also be making an appearance, and while children won’t be able to exit their vehicles to sit on his lap, he will have a toy ready to hand out for anyone who has been good this year. Guests who have surpassed the age that would be deemed socially acceptable to be getting toys from Santa will not be left out, though. Parkside Outreach will be giving out “goody bags” for guests of all ages.