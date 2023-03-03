The annual gala event celebrating the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce's (CAC) 80th anniversary included a look back on the CAC's accomplishments of 2022, but also looked to the future and announced several changes to the way the organization will function moving forward.
CAC Programs Administrator Paige Clabo said that the 80th anniversary is traditionally symbolized by oak and is marked by strength and longevity. She said during 2022 the CAC gained 100 new members, growing its total membership by 12.4 percent to 900 members.
CAC Director of Membership and Marketing Katie Dansby said the organization has been able to persevere due to its simple goal of "putting members first."
"We have listened and learned and will never stop advocating for you," Dansby said.
Exiting Chamber Board Chair Stephen Parker said two of the CAC's most notable accomplishments of the year were fulfilling its obligation in the development of the interchange at I-65 and County Road 222, and retiring its debt on the CAC building. Parker performed a ceremonial "burning" of these events alongside his replacement, Ben Harrison, as he was welcomed to the stage.
"On top of being a friend, Ben is a servant leader. I've witnessed that over the last year working with him. I can tell by the way he does his business that the chamber is in good hands," Parker said.
Harrison brought up the CAC's founding members who predicted the economic boom following the end of World War II and developed the organization as a way to prepare the community for the coming years. Like the founding members, Harrison said that the chamber must continue to prepare and adapt to economic changes that it is encountering today.
"All of us who live here, work here, who play here and all of us who raise our family here will be judged on how we develop the community," Harrison said. "Our community cannot figure change, we must embrace change and we must leave it better for the next generation than it was left for us."
Harrison said in recent months the CAC have implemented its own changes in order to streamline and bring more continuity to the ways the CAC handles its executive functioning. Harrison will be the first board chair to complete a two year term in the position and the remaining board members — which will now be reduced to 13 — will be limited to two, non-consecutive three-year terms.
The CAC Executive Committee will also be reduced to four members and will only meet in the event of an emergency between regularly scheduled board meetings.
The event was concluded with the presentation of three awards. Cullman Florist was named Small Business of the Year, former Cullman Caring for Kids Director Javon Daniel was presented with Lucile Galin Public Service Award and Cullman Economic Development Agency Director Dale Greer was given the Emma Marie Eddleman Citizenship Award.