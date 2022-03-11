Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
3/7:
Forgery: Jessica M. Horton, 36, of Cullman arrested at Smith Lake Park
Failure to appear: driving without a license, and insurance violation: Katherine D. Davis, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: speeding: Joshua E. Hunter, 31, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license: Rebecca L. Tanner, 53, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/8:
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Christopher R. Denney, 55, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury indictment- assault, second degree; domestic violence, second degree: Ronald K. Hollis, Jr., 45, of Cullman, arrested on Old Bolte Road.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Clinton M. Jones, 33, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jack P. Rouss III, 45, of Pinson, arrested on Olive Street SW.
3/9:
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Megan S. Teague, 25, of Attalla, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: Jacob R. Cantrell, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin K. Kilpatrick, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Stacey M. Blackwood, 25, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
3/10
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Makenzie C. Cook, 36, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Saundra K. Harbison, 57, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
3/7:
Failure to appear-driving while license suspended: Jeffery Heath Barbee, 26, arrested on Hwy. 231.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to make child attend school; reckless driving: Christopher Robin Denney, 55, arrested on County Road 88/County Road 54.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; resisting arrest: Stephen Daniel Findley, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: David Clayton Harrison, Jr., 27, arrested on County Road 1224.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Kayla Nicole Skipworth, 34, arrested on County Road 1855.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Readith Vincent, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/8:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: William Landon Carter, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Zachary Blake Dunn, 24, arrested on N. Main Street.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Brandon Ken Fulton, 38, arrested at the Montgomery County Jail.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force): Cornelis Knight, 38, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Alias writ of arrest; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kayla Renee Wilcox, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69.
3/9:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; non-support parent: Elizabeth Lee Alexander, 45, arrested on 69 N.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Elizabeth Denise Andrews, 37, arrested at Joppa four-way.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); burglary-residence (no force); theft of article from an auto: Jacob Ray Cantrell, 29, arrested at Dodge City Marathon.
Failure to appear- contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts; negotiating worthless instrument: Amanda Black Crumbley, 40, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Resisting arrest; public intoxication: Katelynn Marie McCown, 28, arrested on Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Samuel Brett Turner, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; failure to appear- contempt of court: Cricket Lynne Turrentine, 48, arrested on U.S. 278 W.
