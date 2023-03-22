Book publishers — and parents — take note: three discerning and educated readers have offered to share their views about what makes a good book “good” — important insights because this group of preteens from East Elementary School will be shaping the literary landscape for decades to come by the books they choose today.
For one thing, covers matter.
“Action” covers get his attention, says 12-year-old Fisher Wood, a sixth grader who is drawn to historical fiction, especially stories centering on World War II.
“Interesting photos, drawings and designs,” says Cross Miner, 9, a voracious third grade reader who will consume as many as 100 books during the year.
“And the title,” says 11-year-old Avery Laney, also a sixth grader at East Elementary, who “reads anytime I get the chance.”
But that’s not where the decision to pick one title over another ends. These readers know you can’t always choose a book by its cover.
“I look for a good first paragraph because that sets the scene for the whole book,” says Laney.
Miner and Wood, though, opt for characterization.
“I look for made-up characters,” Miner says, similar to Wood’s penchant for “fake characters that are set in real situations.”
And once those solid, scene-setting first paragraphs develop into strong character-driven narratives?
It’s all reading, all the time.
“Whenever I get any free time, I’m reading,” Wood says. “I read one or two books every week,” says Miner.
And Laney would rather read just about more than any other activity — even over screen time.
“One of my friends really likes movies, but books are better than movies,” Laney says. “A movie lasts only two or three hours and they’re over, but with a book you can read as much as you want. They’re also very descriptive, so you can go into another world and get a chance to be someone you actually are not.”
Developing such a love for reading didn’t come over night, the three say. Although they each recall learning to read right after kindergarten, at about age 6, it was family and friend modeling that helped to ingrain the habits they have developed today.
“My dad got me into reading,” says Laney, who also credits a teenage sister with “giving me book suggestions.” For Miner and Wood, it was mom “who reads a lot,” and other siblings they often witness who “like to read.”
As for procuring books given their young and limited incomes, the library at East and the public library top the list — in addition to relying on the generosity of benefactors.
“I get books from dad,” Laney says, “and my dad’s friends give me books.”
“My grandmother” gives him reading material, says Miner. “She likes to read.”
Of course, a trip to a brick-and-mortar book store is not to be ignored by this trio.
“We go to the bookstore a lot,” says Laney. “I think Books-A-Million has been able to stay open just because of us,” she says about her family’s reading appetite.
Such dispositions toward finding, reading and internalizing books are welcome news to Savannah Wood, Fisher’s mother and the librarian at East Elementary.
On Monday, the school library is bustling with students looking for the perfect story from the library’s sole fundraiser, a Scholastic book fair. That event raises money for books the school could not otherwise afford.
“It’s important to get different books into the hands of our readers,” Savannah Wood says.
“These are high-interest reads,” she says, for high-interest kids.