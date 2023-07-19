Anyone looking to save money can grab their school supply list and head to their favorite store when the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday returns this weekend. Starting Friday, July 21 at 12:01 a.m. and ending at midnight on Sunday, July 30, certain items will be tax free.
Clothing must be under $100. Some eligible items include: Jeans, sneakers, diapers, gym clothes, hats, coats, dresses and underwear.
Items not eligible include: Sports, recreational or protective equipment such as breathing masks and cleats, sewing supplies, umbrellas, watches, cosmetics, handbags and wallets.
Don’t have any students to buy for? This weekend may the time to pick up that book you’ve been wanting (up to $30) or new computer software (up to $750) but phones are not included.
A county or municipality, by resolution or ordinance adopted at least 30 days prior to the third full weekend of July, may provide for the exemption of covered items from county or municipal sales or use taxes during the same time period, under the same terms, conditions, and definitions as provided for the state sales tax holiday.
Find a more extensive list at revenue.alabama.gov.
Cullman county and city will participate in the holiday.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the school year by participating in tax holiday.
“With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year,” said Ivey. “During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”