The Cullman Electric Cooperative received a helping hand from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ most recent round of grant funding aimed at delivering broadband internet service to the state’s more rural locations.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday, March 3 that nearly $25 million in broadband accessibility funds would be administered to nine separate projects.
“Broadband continues to be a top priority of my administration, and as we continue to move into these next four years, we’re taking our broadband journey with us,” Ivey said. “Broadband is vital infrastructure and our map continues to light up. I am pleased to support these transformative projects as we work toward achieving high-speed internet availability for ever Alabamian.”
Grant funding was secured by local legislatures and administered through ADECA’s Digital Expansion Division. State Rep. Randall Shedd — who serves as co-chair for both the Alabama Rural Broadband Oversight Committee and the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority — joined Sen. Garlan Gudger, Rep. Corey Harbison and Rep. Tim Wadsworth in announcing that $4.58 million would be awarded to the CEC to expand Sprout fiber optic internet to an estimated 1,300 new homes and businesses in parts of Cullman, Morgan and Winston counties.
“These funds along with the recent awarding of an $82.45 million ADECA grant for a middle-mile fiber network in which Cullman Electric Cooperative is also a major player will further move us toward our goal of providing dependable and affordable high speed internet access for all who want it,” Shedd said Friday. “Working together with the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition we continue to make progress with broadband expansion in Alabama.”
CEC Manager of Communications and External Affairs Brian Lacy said two of the areas benefitting from this latest round of funding — located in Berlin and Bremen — were already scheduled to receive service as part of Sprout’s 2023 Expansion Plan and the ADECA funds will be used to offset the expenses within those areas. Other areas included in the CEC’s grant proposal will be included in next year’s expansion plan which is currently being developed and set to be released later this year according to Lacy.
Other projects included in this round of funding include:
- Winston County: Spectrum Southeast – $351,119 to provide broadband services for 715 households, businesses and anchors in the vicinity of Double Springs and Lynn.
- Tuscaloosa County: Spectrum Southeast – $2.45 million to provide broadband service access for 2,204 households, businesses and community anchors in the vicinity of Coaling, Vance and Woodstock.
- Bibb County: Spectrum Southeast – $1.02 million to provide broadband accessibility for up to 2,482 households, businesses and anchors in the vicinities of Brent, Centreville, Vance, West Blocton and Woodstock.
- Shelby County: Spectrum Southeast – $2.92 million to provide broadband service in the areas of Calera, Columbiana, Montevallo, Westover and Wilsonville with the potential to affect 4,412 households, businesses and community anchors.
- Baldwin and Escambia counties: Mediacom- $4.05 million to provide broadband service connectivity for 1,756 households, businesses and community anchors in northwest Baldwin County and southwest Escambia County between Bay Minette and Atmore.
- Baldwin County: Mediacom – $2.91 million to provide internet access affecting 1,895 households, businesses and community anchors in an area near the city of Robertsdale.
- Mobile County: Mediacom- $3.11 million to provide access for 2,824 households, businesses and community anchors near the communities of Grand Bay and Wilmer. Mediacom- $3.31 million to provide broadband service availability for 1,715 households, businesses and community anchors near Mount Vernon.