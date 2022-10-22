The business of United Way of Cullman County — a nonprofit aiming to strengthen the community through education and financial stability services — itself got a boost when dozens of local business leaders met Oct. 20, to both hear economic climate updates from several speakers and to realign their commitment for support of the organization through a growing pilot program.
“The United Way Business Alliance begin last year by several of our United Way board members as a way to help engage all local businesses to be able to give back and make a difference through the United Way,” said Waid Harbison, United Way of Cullman County executive director. “The alliance helps United Way reach 1 in 5 people each year in the community in need — which is huge. It is open to any business locally who would like to be a part of the movement of Cullman County businesses who have a high priority on giving back at the local level.”
And that giving back is critical, said United Way board member Matt Smith.
“United Way Cullman wants to partner with you to meet and address needs,” said Smith, senior pastor at East Side Baptist Church, which hosted the venue for the morning event. “We are the largest provider of health and human services in our community. More than 20,000 Cullman residents directly benefit or receive services from one of our 17 partner agencies.”
So far, the program has been not only a success, but has become a part of the fabric of United Way, Harbison said.
“The partnership with our small and local businesses in Cullman County is critical to the success of the United Way,” he said. “Before we began the alliance, a lot of smaller and local businesses were not able to be a part of giving back to the community through the United Way. … Our business community in Cullman is extremely generous, and we could not reach as many people in need as we do without the support of these guys, for sure.
“We greatly appreciate all of our small businesses joining together to make a difference in the community. The United Way’s goal is to work to improve all the lives of Cullman County residents in need — specifically in health, education and income salability. We reach 1 in 5 people in the community each year through our efforts, but the needs in our community are greatly increasing with inflation, higher gas prices, higher cost of living and other issues resulting in even more people in need now than ever. For our small businesses to come together to make sure people are taken care of speaks volumes about our community and our members of the Cullman County Business Alliance.”
Key note presenter, Luke Satterfield, an attorney with the city of Cullman, spoke to that growth — and the needs that will arise.
“Cullman is growing at a substantial rate,” Satterfield said. “We have an opportunity.”
That opportunity, he said, includes being proactive and community-oriented as the city and county increase in both population and societal needs.
“The need for services is only going to increase as we grow,” Satterfield said, drawing a connection between where he works, the United Way and the community.
“It’s our hometown,” he said, about his approach as a part of the municipality. “And we want to do things to help our hometown. That’s the same approach the United Way takes. It’s organizations like this that move the community forward.”
All businesses that want to be part of that increasing momentum are eligible to participate, Harbison said.
“Any Cullman County business can join the small business alliance for $120 contribution to United Way that will allow membership for a year,” he said. “Contact us at the United Way office at 256-739-2948 to have information on how to join emailed to you. Small businesses will have the ability to place stickers on their windows or on site at their locations designating they are member of the alliance.”
And that’s not only a membership, Satterfied said, but also a personal investment in the community.
“The main thing is … it’s not the buildings, it’s not the infrastructure, it’s not the schools alone that make Cullman special,” the attorney said. “It’s the people. It’s always been the people — and it’ll continue to be the people.”