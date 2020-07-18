With the GOP primary runoff now in the rear-view mirror, the Cullman County Commission has its next chairman and the Alabama Senate race is down to a two-person, two-party contest.
Postponing the runoff from its original March 31 date to July 14 led elections officials to expect a drastically lower turnout, especially when compounded by the social distancing concerns presented by the coronavirus pandemic. But in Cullman County, the numbers ended up dipping only a little — and certainly far less, for a runoff date fraught with extenuating circumstances — than observers had speculated.
With all but the provisional ballots tallied as of Friday, 15,031 local voters cast a runoff ballot, representing a 24.69 percent turnout from the 60,886 total registered voters in Cullman County. Absentee voting made for 527 local ballots cast, with absentee voting patterns veering dramatically narrower in the commission chairman’s race than the final outcome at regular polling places.
Challenger Jeff Clemons defeated incumbent chairman Kenneth Walker in the overall voting in resounding fashion, earning 9,728 votes to Walker’s 4,916 — a difference of 66.43 percent to 33.57 percent. But in the comparatively smaller pool of absentee votes, the race looked much tighter, with Clemons taking 264 votes (50.87 percent) to Walker’s 255 votes (49.13 percent).
In the primary runoff between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions for the GOP nomination in the U.S. Senate race, absentee and regular ballot box voting patterns were more aligned. Tuberville won Cullman County along with the statewide nomination, picking up 10,472 votes (69.92 percent) to Sessions’ 4,506 votes (30.08 percent). Those numbers were closely reflected among local absentee voters, with Tuberville taking 340 votes (65.38 percent) compared with Sessions’ 180 votes (34.62 percent).
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill had opened absentee voting as a social distancing option for runoff voters statewide who might otherwise have been deterred by the pandemic from staying away from their physical polling places.
Although statewide runoff results have not yet been certified, Cullman County’s turnout on Tuesday far outpaced that of the Alabama average. According to the Secretary of State’s office, 626,551 of Alabama’s Total 3,608,572 registered voters cast ballots in the primary runoff, yielding a statewide turnout of 17.36 — well below Cullman County’s 24.69 turnout figure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.