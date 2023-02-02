Denny Chimes

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students.

The 2022 fall lists include the following students

Deans List

Crane Hill — Nicholas Conlon

Cullman — Jacob Adams, Luke Archibald, Samuel Arzola-Ramirez, William Brown, Kirsten Campbell, Brianna Carroll, Jacob Dye, Arianna Figueroa, Noah Haynes, Madison Heatherly, Grant Holland, Benjamin Hollis, Lakelan Jenkins, Elizabeth Jones, Jaden Orr, Colton Partain, Taylor Simmons, Carmen Tizapa-Zamora

Hanceville — Townley Cornelius

Vinemont — Maddix Miller, Daniel Roberts

Presidents List

Arley — Austin Bowling

Blountsville — Jackson Millwood

Bremen — Breanna Bell, Brooklyn Crider, Camryn Crider, James Sherrer

Crane Hill — Alyssa Wooten

Cullman — Lauren Agnello, Mya Agnello, Rachael Agnello, Morgan Bowman, Nicholas Braswell, Sara Caves, Jake Dueland, Max Dueland, Katie Emond, Niklas Fondren, Abigail Herring, Amanda Hill, Samuel Jones, Millennia LaGanke, Jathon Meank, Leslie Pruitt, Shelby Tancredi, Kayrie Weldon, Samuel Wood

Hanceville — Jacob Brooks, Kallie Cook, Joseph Keith, Seth Self

Vinemont — Matthew Gossett of Vinemont, Emma Seidel

