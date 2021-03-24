Two local students received scholarships from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians last week for their participation in Alabama's livestock industry.
Walker Johnson of Cullman and Ty Harrison of Holly Pond were each awarded a scholarship by the PBCI on Saturday, March 20 at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo.
Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.