Scholarships

Cullman's Walker Johnson, middle left, and Holly Pond's Ty Harrison, middle right, were recipients of scholarships from the Poarch Creek Band of Indians last Saturday. Also pictured are Southeastern Livestock Exposition President-Elect Frank Ellis, on left, and PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin.

 Special to the Times

Two local students received scholarships from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians last week for their participation in Alabama's livestock industry. 

Walker Johnson of Cullman and Ty Harrison of Holly Pond were each awarded a scholarship by the PBCI on Saturday, March 20 at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo.

Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.

