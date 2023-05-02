Local students bring home 35 medals from State SkillsUSA competitions

Students from Wallace State Community College at the state SkillsUSA competition held this week in Mobile.

 Special to the Times

Students from Wallace State Community College are bringing home 35 medals from the state SkillsUSA competition held this week in Mobile. There were 21 first-place winners, 10 second-place winners and four third-place winners.

Diesel Technology students swept the Diesel Equipment Technology category, winning first-, second- and third-place medals. Other categories had multiple winning teams or individuals from Wallace State on the podium, including Carpentry, Commercial Drone and Motorcycle Service Technology.

“SkillsUSA unleashes the potential of our aspiring students,” said Jerry Murcks, Associate Dean of Applied Technologies. “These competitions help them learn how to adapt to change and develop leadership skills that are needed in today’s highly skilled workforce. The number of medals won shows the dedication our faculty and students have put forth in this year’s Skills competition. I’m very proud of everyone that competed.”

All Wallace State gold medal winners are eligible to compete at the 2023 National Leadership and SkillsUSA event in June in Atlanta.

Gold medal winners include:

Automated Manufacturing – Caleb Sharpe of Falkville, Johnson Sellnow of Guntersville, Brennan Perry of Cordova

Barbering – Adriana Prado of Cullman

CNC Technician – Philip Hansel of Arab

CNC Turning Specialist – Jack West of Cullman

Commercial Drone – Avery Hollis of Vinemont, Landon Holmes of Cullman

Computer Programming – Julian Camarillo of Oneonta

Criminal Scene Investigation – Jessica Rosales Aguilar of Boaz, Brittany Davis of Warrior, Dallas Heinrich of Blount

Criminal Justice – Ashley Hardin of Alabaster

Diesel Equipment Technology –Aca Lee of Adger

Internetworking – Clayton Kluber of Cullman

Mobile Robotic Technology – Isaac Daniel of Holly Pond, Devin Hollis of Cullman

Motorcycle Service Technology – Zach hill, Ayden McKenzie of Vinemont

Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue – Chris Hosey of Holly Pond, Joseph McCay of Hayden

Technical Computer Applications (HS) – Skylar Higgenbotham of Remlap

Silver medal winners include:

Carpentry – Bradley Burden of Baileyton

CNC Milling Specialist – Trent Gorham of Baileyton

Collision Repair Technology – Alexis Hathcock of Cleveland

Commercial Drone – Luke Denton of Holly Pond, Paige Hollis of Cullman

Customer Service – Marcos Zapian of Hanceville

Diesel Equipment Technology – Jonah Hilb of Cullman

Extemporaneous Speaking – Mackenzie Walker of Blountsville

Job Skill Demonstration Open – Bailey Gooch of Cullman

Motorcycle Service Technology – Ayden Mckenzie of Hayden

Bronze medal winners include:

Automotive Refinishing – Chadley Gunter of Hanceville

Carpentry – Dakota McDaniel of Baileyton

Culinary Arts – Averon Chappell of Warrior

Diesel Equipment Technology – Briana Morgan of Hanceville

