Local students bring home 35 medals from State SkillsUSA competitions

Students from Wallace State Community College are bringing home 35 medals from the state SkillsUSA competition held this week in Mobile. There were 21 first-place winners, 10 second-place winners and four third-place winners.
Diesel Technology students swept the Diesel Equipment Technology category, winning first-, second- and third-place medals. Other categories had multiple winning teams or individuals from Wallace State on the podium, including Carpentry, Commercial Drone and Motorcycle Service Technology.
“SkillsUSA unleashes the potential of our aspiring students,” said Jerry Murcks, Associate Dean of Applied Technologies. “These competitions help them learn how to adapt to change and develop leadership skills that are needed in today’s highly skilled workforce. The number of medals won shows the dedication our faculty and students have put forth in this year’s Skills competition. I’m very proud of everyone that competed.”
All Wallace State gold medal winners are eligible to compete at the 2023 National Leadership and SkillsUSA event in June in Atlanta.
Gold medal winners include:
Automated Manufacturing – Caleb Sharpe of Falkville, Johnson Sellnow of Guntersville, Brennan Perry of Cordova
Barbering – Adriana Prado of Cullman
CNC Technician – Philip Hansel of Arab
CNC Turning Specialist – Jack West of Cullman
Commercial Drone – Avery Hollis of Vinemont, Landon Holmes of Cullman
Computer Programming – Julian Camarillo of Oneonta
Criminal Scene Investigation – Jessica Rosales Aguilar of Boaz, Brittany Davis of Warrior, Dallas Heinrich of Blount
Criminal Justice – Ashley Hardin of Alabaster
Diesel Equipment Technology –Aca Lee of Adger
Internetworking – Clayton Kluber of Cullman
Mobile Robotic Technology – Isaac Daniel of Holly Pond, Devin Hollis of Cullman
Motorcycle Service Technology – Zach hill, Ayden McKenzie of Vinemont
Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue – Chris Hosey of Holly Pond, Joseph McCay of Hayden
Technical Computer Applications (HS) – Skylar Higgenbotham of Remlap
Silver medal winners include:
Carpentry – Bradley Burden of Baileyton
CNC Milling Specialist – Trent Gorham of Baileyton
Collision Repair Technology – Alexis Hathcock of Cleveland
Commercial Drone – Luke Denton of Holly Pond, Paige Hollis of Cullman
Customer Service – Marcos Zapian of Hanceville
Diesel Equipment Technology – Jonah Hilb of Cullman
Extemporaneous Speaking – Mackenzie Walker of Blountsville
Job Skill Demonstration Open – Bailey Gooch of Cullman
Motorcycle Service Technology – Ayden Mckenzie of Hayden
Bronze medal winners include:
Automotive Refinishing – Chadley Gunter of Hanceville
Carpentry – Dakota McDaniel of Baileyton
Culinary Arts – Averon Chappell of Warrior
Diesel Equipment Technology – Briana Morgan of Hanceville