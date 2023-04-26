Local marathon runner Jeff Burroughs, was able to complete two milestones on April 17, when he not only completed his 50th race, but did so in the iconic Boston Marathon.
The road to Boston began nearly a year ago for Burroughs when his son Jesse, earned a qualifying spot by completing the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn. in 2 hours and 57 minutes. Although Burroughs hoped to share the experience with his son, he would need a qualifying time of 3 hours and 50 minutes. Despite his experience, Burroughs said he knew he would be unable to participate in the race on the basis of his speed, joyfully admitting “I’m not that fast.”
Instead he said that he began looking into the option of joining a charity team where a runner doesn’t have to meet the individual qualifications to participate. But with a race as iconic as the Boston Marathon, even spots on these teams are extremely competitive.
“I applied to four charities and I was put on the waitlist of all four of those charities. I was feeling discouraged, but I just prayed about it and just heard this little voice say ‘Keep trying,’” Burroughs said.
For his fifth application, Burroughs told his story to the American Red Cross, describing how important it was to him that this be his 50th marathon and that he have his son beside him to share the experience. He was then contacted by a representative of the Red Cross and told that she enjoyed his story and that they would like to offer the last available spot on the 60 person team to him.
Burroughs said his family flew into Boston the Saturday before the race to take in the sights and attend a Red Sox game. Burroughs said upon his arrival, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Boston community. From the concierge at his hotel, to his UBER driver and even those he met on the street, Burroughs said it seemed every person he met was ready to offer up words of appreciation and encouragement.
He said this particularly rang true for the volunteers for the race itself. Burroughs recalled struggling to remove his extra layers as he made the 3/4 mile walk from the runners holding area to the starting line, when he was “blown away” by one volunteer in particular.
“She got down, literally on her hands and knees, and helped me pull my sweatpants over my shoes. It was a tremendous amount of help because I’m nervous getting ready for the run and everything, so I thanked her. I’ll never forget what she said, she said ‘No, thank you for running,’ and it just blew me away because here are these volunteers helping people they don’t know at all. That was the kind of attitude they had everywhere you encountered them,” Burroughs said.
This display of enthusiasm continued once the race began. Unlike the previous marathon’s he has competed in — which typically have fans congregating in certain areas of the course — droves of fans lined the entire 26-miles of the Boston Marathon.
“The fans from start to finish were cheering like they were at an Alabama/Auburn game. They were that enthusiastic,” he said.
Burroughs admitted he got a bit caught up in the fanfare, returning high-fives from the droves of onlookers, particularly those from children. At one point, Burroughs said he even turned around when he missed the outstretched hand of one four to five year old boy.
“I went about 10 steps and stopped to walk back. I got down on my hands and knees, looked him in the eyes and gave him a little high five. He just smiled and it was just very humbling,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs was able to make up time he may have lost from interacting with the crowds during the last mile of the race. He said, typically, the final mile of a race is one his slowest, but as he made his way to the finish line, surrounded by fans in the shadows of the iconic Citgo sign and the “green monster” of Fenway Park, Burroughs said he ran his fastest single mile of the day.
Burroughs completed the race in 4 hours and 37 minutes. He said he often gets asked about what place he finished, but for Burroughs, his position on the leaderboard doesn’t matter nearly as much as his personal achievements. Instead of comparing himself to his fellow runners, Burroughs points back to the first marathon he completed in 1999 with a time of 4 hours and 32 minutes. That comparison, he said, is one he is happy with.
“The fact that I only ran five minutes faster when I was in my 30’s, than I did in Boston now that I’m in my 60’s, I like that,” Burroughs said.