Local children’s author Elena Caudle will be giving the public its first look at her newest book “Oh, Brother” with a reading and book signing Nov. 21 at Karma’s Coffee, and with her partnership with 11-year-old Lucas Rhodes, she is hoping the public will pay the experience forward by gathering book donations to go to the Make-A-Wish campaign.
Caudle has made it a habit to use to use her publications philanthropically. Her first three releases offered people the chance to donate books to Children’s Hospital, and her fourth “A Badge for Brooksie” — which chronicles the story of Cullman Circuit Judge Gregory Nichols support dog — did the same for the Department of Human Resources.
“Because we have been so blessed to make these things happen, I decided from the very beginning that I would make it to where we were giving something back,” Caudle said.
Caudle described the story of “Oh, Brother” as a fairly straightforward children’s tale with a common moral lesson. In the book dinosaur brothers Elisha, Andrew, and Gideon — named after Caudle’s nephews — take a trip to the zoo, and over the course of the day learn that while siblings can often times be the biggest source of one’s frustrations they are also the most common source of love and support. Caudle said what makes this release special isn’t the story or the illustrations on the pages — provided by 18-year-old illustrator Grace Hart — but it is the kindness and generosity of Lucas’s involvement.
Lucas’s mother, Lindsey Rhodes, said that last July, just before his 10th birthday, Lucas was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma — a particularly aggressive form of cancer that attacks the body’s soft or connective tissue and bone.
“Whenever we found out what we would be facing, I’ll be honest it was sort of a gut punch. It is definitely a scary thing when you’re given that. We had had zero health issues, all my kids had been healthy. We don’t even get sick all that often, so it was really scary when we got that diagnosis,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said that they were lucky when they noticed a lump forming just above Lucas’s right temple and that these sarcoma typically form in a person’s arms or legs where they are less likely to be noticed. Catching the cancer in the early stages increased Lucas’s chances for a successful outcome, but he would still have to undergo 42 weeks of chemotherapy and 4 weeks of proton radiation therapy. Even after having his last scan on May 12 Lucas still has to be examined every three months to determine there has been no recurrence.
Caudle had been aware of Lucas’s story while writing “Oh, Brother” and as she was in the process of finalizing the publication she approached Lindsey to see if Lucas would like to have any involvement. Lucas — who was a Make-A-Wish recipient himself — was eager to have the opportunity to do something for children with similar stories.
“He said yes, that he would definitely be the spokesperson because if he could do something to help kids who were having to go through what he went through, he would love to,” Lindsey said.
Caudle and Lucas have declared a goal of donating 1,000 of her newest book to children currently on the waitlist for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Monday night they would like to invite the public to participate in helping them reach that goal. Following a reading, “Oh, Brother” will be available to purchase for $15, but for a discounted price of $10, attendees will be able to donate a book to Make-A-Wish and will come with a personalized sticker that will be placed on the inside of the front cover.
“We wanted to give some smiles back. Checks aren’t always available, but smiles are and any time you can add a smile to the world. Well, you can’t be disappointed in that,” Caudle said.