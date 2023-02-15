Details are few as local economic development officials keep the confidence of an industrial tenant, but one such tenant in the City of Cullman is set to expand its current footprint with an upcoming eight-figure capital investment.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council signed off on a 10-year non-education property tax abatement for a planned industrial expansion, referred to only as “Project Redesign” in the abatement resolution passed by the council. As with all such abatements, the city waived all local noneducational ad valorem taxes, as well as all construction-related transaction taxes, save for those levied for educational purposes or for education-related capital improvements.
The abatement reflects an estimated $66 million in new capital investment by the corporate tenant, whose name will be made public in the near future. A complementing abatement measure on the project is expected to come before the Cullman County Commission at the commission’s Feb. 23 regular meeting, where economic development officials are likely to deliver additional specifics.
For now, they’re plenty enthused about the $66 million show of confidence in the Cullman area’s industrial base. Cullman Economic Development Agency (CEDA) project manager Stanley Kennedy said Tuesday the expansion reflects the strong connections city and county officials endeavor to cultivate with industries seeking to grow their local footprint, and with a local workforce.
“We’re excited that this project is going to create $3.5 million for local schools over a 10 year period,” said Kennedy, noting that work on the project is expected to begin this year. “And, we’re just as excited that that local industries continue to invest in their future in the Cullman community.”
At a recent industry appreciation event, CEDA director Dale Greer said that local industries have continued to thrive over the past year, noting that corporate tenants invested a record $280 million dollars into the area during 2022, adding 670 new jobs in the process. Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs added that prioritizing Cullman County’s current industrial base also helps shore up a potential skilled local workforce crunch amid a tight job seeker’s labor market — one in which Cullman County continues to field some of the lowest unemployment numbers in the state.
“Now, are we looking for new industries? To a certain degree,” said Jacobs. “But now we’re being a little more selective about the ones that we want to bring to Cullman.”