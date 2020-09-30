The Cullman Professional Firefighters Public Relations Board donated $1500 to Bosom Buddies Wednesday. The firefighter group also announced their most recent fundraising effort ... a T-shirt sale benefiting Bosom Buddies and other local charities and programs.
Shirts, created by screen printer Initial Impression in Cullman, are $20 (they’ll ship for $5). For more information, email Lt. Neville Franks at nfranks@cullmanal.gov. To purchase a shirt, emailcpfprboard@gmail.com. Shirts can be purchased using PayPal.
