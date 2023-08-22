Local business owner Marty Roberson weighed in Monday, Aug. 21, on amendments to the city of Cullman’s zoning ordinance which would restrict the use of his company’s, Roadrunner Advertising, rotating displays within city limits.
Monday, Cullman City Council held a public hearing, along with a first reading, of a proposed ordinance to amend portions of the zoning ordinance to prohibit animated signs and billboards on Monday, Aug. 14. Roberson told The Times last week how, despite being the only existing business to be affected by the amendment, he had been unaware of the hearing.
Roberson was, however, in attendance during the council’s follow-up meeting to share his thoughts before the amendment was approved.
“We had no intention of irritating anyone,” Roberson said, adding his belief that advertising displays fell under his protections of the First Amendment and that the amendments exceptions made for digital advertisements were unfair.
“Saying that you can excuse digital signage and allow them to do pretty much what they want to do, and not require the same thing for physical signage, seems to be a bit of a stretch for me — but you have my word that I won’t put up another one of these things unless you tell me to,” Roberson said.
In other unrelated matters, Roberson did praise the council’s efforts in seeking the funds to replace the St. Bernard bridge. As the grandfather to two St. Bernard students, Roberson said he has reached out to U.S. Sen. Katie Britt requesting her support. After being told by council president Jenny Folsom that the application was being submitted later that evening, Roberson went as far to offer to “buy the stamp.”
The council also heard from Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson, who recapped the department’s WildWater waterpark’s second season. Anderson said roughly 75,000 guests visited the park from 36 states during the summer. He, along with a group of the J-1 international student-workers who have worked at the park during the summer, announced the park had received its second global recognition with the 2023 International Award for Dream Designs from Aquatics International.
Anderson said the department will end the season with a string of movie nights which will culminate in a September Splash Bash and firework display Friday, Sept. 1.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a special event request from Amanda Garrison of Sonic Drive-In for a “cruise-in” on Compass Way SW on Sept. 8.
- Authorized Mayor Woody Jacobs to purchase two acres of property adjourning Terri Pines for park and recreation purposes.
- Awarded the bid for a grit classifier at the Wastewater Treatment Plant to Schreiber in the amount of $87,995.
- Awarded the bid for concrete finishing to Ortiz Concrete.
- Awarded the bid for electrical services to K and M Electrical Contractors.
- Awarded the bid for various types of rock and road building materials to Wiregrass Construction Com
- pany, Inc.
- Awarded the bid for the pickup and delivery of hot and cold mix to The Rogers Group, Inc.
- Approved to a
- nnex Cullman Regional Medical Center property located at 5788 AL Hwy. 157 as B-2 business district.