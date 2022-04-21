The moment Larry Hodges walked into the Swindall House, it was evident in the way he interacted with the other guests that he was indeed the ‘Life of the Party.’
“Always up to something, always have a great time wherever he goes,” said Fairview Senior Center manager Angie Carter.
He wasn’t the only one. Avenda Widner also seemed to be the ‘Life of the Party’ so it was no surprise to any that both received recognition with that title.
Laughing, Widner said the Fairview seniors always had a great time together so it was a very easy title to earn. “We all know how to have a good time.”
The Fairview Senior Center held a banquet on Tuesday March 29th at the Swindall Place in Fairview.
The event was to recognize some of the seniors and present them with who’s who awards. The other award categories created by Carter included a variety of fun awards, such as best personality, best dressed, flirtiest, and Mr. and Mrs. Fairview Senior Center.
Fairview Seniors weren’t the only ones in attendance. Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman, Chairman Jeff Clemons, Sheriff Matt Gentry and Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson were also present for the banquet.
Carter thanked Kim’s Parkside Restaurant for preparing the food and the town of Fairview, saying “We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for the town. I have never gotten a no when I ask for something from them and they were so gracious to pay for the food tonight.”
Marchman recognized Carter’s hard work and thanked the senior centers for all they do.
“I have always been welcome when I come out to Fairview, and I just want to thank all of you for that. It’s always been a good time when I came out. You’ve always received me with open arms,” Marchman said.
Clemons added, “We love all our seniors across Cullman County. We spend a lot of time going all across the county to our centers. It’s truly an honor to be here.”
Lawson also thanked everyone for coming out to spend time together, as well as the volunteers who deliver food to homebound seniors.
“Those folks live in some really tough situations and without you volunteers, without the folks showing up at the center keeping the center going so that these volunteers can get out there and serve those homebound folks, I don’t know what would happen. So, thank you for showing up.”
Carter and Gentry handed out gift cards to some lucky winners.
Winners indluded:
- Life of the Party: Alvena Widner and Larry Hodges
- Best All Around: Bennie Strong and Phyllis Simmons
- Funniest: Cora Harris and Michael Stidham
- Best Personality: Joann Smith and Jerome Pearson
- Best Dressed: Joann Paris and Wallace Pearson
- Most helpful: Huey and Lora Ray
- Most Dependable: Michael and LaQuita Chambers
- Most Courteous: Chris Repp and Carol Pearson
Once awards were presented, Carter announced LaQuita and Michael Chambers Mr. and Mrs. Fairview Senior Center-the couple who covers everything that needs to be done at the center.
