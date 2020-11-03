Voters across Cullman County went to the polls today to make their choice for President of the United States, as well as seats on the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of representatives.
Polls close at 7 p.m. and The Times will update local vote totals as they are reported by the Cullman County Probate Office.
Refresh the page for the most recent vote totals.
All state wide results can be viewed here: Alabama Votes | Alabama Secretary of State
2020 General Election
|Candidate
|Cullman County Votes
|Precincts Reported
|Statewide Votes
|Precincts Reported
|U.S. President
|50 of 50
|1,933 of 2,281
|Joseph R. Biden
|4,454
|669,725
|Donald J. Trump
|6,804
|1,313,190
|Jo Jorgenson
|418
|22,224
|U.S. Senator
|50 of 50
|1,988 of 2,281
|Doug Jones
|5,666
|722,949
|Tommy Tuberville*
|35,878
|1,256,391
|U.S. Representative, 4th District
|50 of 50
|309 of 423
|Rick Neighbors
|4,342
|41,900
|Robert Aderholt*
|37,054
|205,129
|President, Public Service Commission
|50 of 50
|1,744 of 2,281
|Laura Casey
|5,117
|607,777
|Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh*
|35,759
|1,075,507
2020 Election Amendments
|Amendments
|Yes
|No
|Cullman County precincts reported
|Yes
|No
|Statewide Precincts Reported
|Amendment 1
|31,141
|5,330
|50 of 50
|851,249
|225,200
|1,406 of 2,281
|Amendment 2
|14,572
|17,933
|476,265
|495,090
|1,410 of 2,281
|Amendment 3
|21,153
|12,162
|646,001
|334,799
|1,407 of 2,281
|Amendment 4
|17,299
|15,639
|627,184
|351,658
|1,386 of 2,281
|Amendment 5
|23,617
|6,368
|639,925
|226,900
|1,368 of 2,281
|Amendment 6
|23,805
|6,238
|650,836
|226,524
|1,347 of 2,281
*Winner called by Associated Press
These results are unofficial until certified by state election officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.