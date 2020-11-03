Vote
Voters across Cullman County went to the polls today to make their choice for President of the United States, as well as seats on the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of representatives. 

Polls close at 7 p.m. and The Times will update local vote totals as they are reported by the Cullman County Probate Office.

Refresh the page for the most recent vote totals.

All state wide results can be viewed here: Alabama Votes | Alabama Secretary of State

2020 General Election

Candidate Cullman County Votes Precincts Reported Statewide Votes Precincts Reported
U.S. President 50 of 50 1,933 of 2,281
Joseph R. Biden 4,454 669,725
Donald J. Trump 6,804 1,313,190
Jo Jorgenson 418 22,224
U.S. Senator 50 of 50 1,988 of 2,281
Doug Jones 5,666 722,949
Tommy Tuberville* 35,878 1,256,391
U.S. Representative, 4th District 50 of 50 309 of 423
Rick Neighbors 4,342 41,900
Robert Aderholt* 37,054 205,129
President, Public Service Commission 50 of 50 1,744 of 2,281
Laura Casey 5,117 607,777
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh* 35,759 1,075,507

2020 Election Amendments

Amendments Yes No Cullman County precincts reported Yes No Statewide Precincts Reported
Amendment 1 31,141 5,330 50 of 50 851,249 225,200 1,406 of 2,281
Amendment 2 14,572 17,933 476,265 495,090 1,410 of 2,281
Amendment 3 21,153 12,162 646,001 334,799 1,407 of 2,281
Amendment 4 17,299 15,639 627,184 351,658 1,386 of 2,281
Amendment 5 23,617 6,368 639,925 226,900 1,368 of 2,281
Amendment 6 23,805 6,238 650,836 226,524 1,347 of 2,281

*Winner called by Associated Press

These results are unofficial until certified by state election officials.

0
0
0
0
0

