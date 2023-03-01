Just like kids themselves, some of life’s best things can come in small packages. That’s the idea behind this month’s Tom Thumb Gardening class at the North Alabama Agriplex, which invites young people ages five and older to spend a Saturday morning exploring the world of miniature gardening.
Slots for the March 4 course are open as part of the Agriplex’s new slate of programs and events all month long, with the Agriplex serving as nature’s laboratory as kids discover the big possibilities that go hand in hand with small-scale horticulture.
The Tom Thumb kids’ class, says Agriplex instructor Sonya Boyd, “tells the story of courage, confidence, and curiosity in the garden” by “growing small in big ways through a garden adventure.”
In practical terms, that means a children’s class that will teach kids how to adorn their available garden space — no matter how small — with miniature plants that they can nurture and maintain all on their own. It’s a DIY skill that’s right in line with the Agriplex’s monthly Farm Kids Club program, for which this month’s Tom Thumb class is only the latest chapter.
Held Saturdays each month, the Farm Kids Club series teaches hands-on lessons in the importance of agriculture and all things outdoors. Upcoming kids’ classes later this year also will cover topics, including spiders (and why they’re not scary); horses (and their unique relationship with people); and one-room schoolhouses (complete with an in-person visit to capture a glimpse of the way our local ancestors lived and learned).
Here’s a look at everything that’s happening at the Agriplex in the month of March:
Adult Programs
March 2 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Raised Bed Gardening
Want to grow more vegetables, herbs, and flowers? Tour the teaching gardens at the Agriplex and learn the basics of growing plants and produce in raised bed structures. Course cost is $10 per person; registration is required.
March 7 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Designing Landscapes with Edibles
Alabama Cooperative Extension’s Brian Brown will be on hand to cover the basic principles of landscape design and how to incorporate edible plants into your own landscape. Course cost is $10 per person; registration is required.
March 14 at 6 p.m. — Veteran & Beginning Farmer: Do you want to sell your farm, garden or kitchen products to the public?
Experienced farmers and marketers will talk about tips and tricks to get the most out of what you grow and make in your kitchen. The Veteran & Beginning Farmer series is a free program targeting beginning and small farmers to teach relevant skills, encourage peer-to-peer learning, and offer mentorship with experienced growers. Military veterans just getting started with farming are especially encouraged to attend. Registration is required, and a light dinner will be provided with your pre-registration. To register, contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu, or 205-568-0005.
March 15 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: Good or Bad Bug?
Are ladybugs okay in the garden? and what are those white fuzzy dots on my leaves? Join Tyler Monday to discover which bugs might be “bugging” your plants. Lunch & Learn is a free program featuring educational talks on a variety of skills each month at the Agriplex. Please call ahead to reserve your seat (and your lunch).
Kids’ Programs
March 2 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Backyard Poultry
Sierra Hicks from the Alabama CO-OP office will be at the Agriplex to talk with homeschoolers from grades 6-12 about family flock care. Class fees are $10 per student, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family.
March 4 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Tom Thumb Gardening
Good things come in small packages! Learn how to decorate your garden with miniature plants in this $10 per-child course. Adults may attend for free, and there is a maximum program cost of $20 per family.
March 9 at 8 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Soap
Ready for some spring cleaning? Homeschoolers from kindergarten through 6th grade can come to the Agriplex and learn to make liquid soap, laundry detergent and more DIY grime-busters with host Elizabeth McDowell. Cost is $15 per student, with a maximum program cost of $30 per family.
March 10 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers Preschool: Beatrix Potter Tea Party
It’s tea time…just in time for Easter! Wear your best clothes and show your finest manners as we have high tea with Peter Rabbit and his friends. The Little Farmers program is for children ages 3-5 (accompanied by an adult), and explores different monthly topics in the exciting world of agriculture through hands-on activities. Course cost is $5 per child, with a $10 per-family program maximum. Registration is required.
Visit the Agriplex online at agriplex.org for information on how to register for the course of your choice, and for more information on all current and upcoming programs. You can also contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 and via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.