Garden City residents will soon have easier access to free books, with the Garden City Town Council approving the installation of a “Little Free Library” at the town park.
As a fan of the worldwide Little Free Library Organization, Patrice Speegle approached the council during their Tuesday night meeting, with her intentions to install one of the organization’s sites to Garden City.
“[Little Free Library] is an organization that has little boxes, and these boxes you can donate books, and you can put a book in and take a book out. They encourage community, they encourage reading, and they encourage free access to books that somebody may not have,” Speegle said.
Speegle said that she has already collected donations, and that the construction and maintenance of the site will be performed by herself and her husband.
Mayor Tim Eskew said that after looking at several possible site views that he and Speegle agreed that the city park would be the best fit for what they were wanting to construct.
The council also signed the Suicide Awareness Proclamation presented by Karen Cook representing Cook Ministries, declaring the month of September Suicide Awareness month.
“Recognizing September as suicide awareness is very important, it’s something that we strive to do, you know, throughout the year. I can tell you according to the CDC in 2020, there were 823 deaths in the state of Alabama by suicide, which roughly estimates to one every 11 hours, in the state of Alabama. So it’s very important. We are just striving to bring awareness to that and to let people know it’s okay to talk about it and to get help,” Cook said.
In other business the council:
Approved for Eskew to negotiate a memorandum of understanding the town would allow the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office to use the Garden City School site for training purposes.
Agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources regarding the use of settlement funds from a lawsuit with Tyson.
Approved a resolution adopting the annual transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Approved for monthly web services and maintenance to be performed by Wat the Tec. These services include new email addresses and the possibility of a town Facebook page.
Approved for Town Clerk Amy Black to register and attend the Fall Municipal Clerk Conference.
Denied a quote from Personnel Concepts to provide 2023 Labor Law Posters.