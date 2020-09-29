Lion’s Club member Stephen L. Singleton, 72, of Cullman will serve five years probation and pay restitution after pleading guilty to aggravated theft by deception for taking $365,291 from the Cullman County Fair Association.
According to investigators, Singleton took the money from the Fair Association between 2013-2019. He was charged with aggravated theft by deception and theft of property in the first degree in February. The latter charge was dismissed, and Singleton pleaded guilty to the aggravated theft by deception charge on Sept. 3.
