Time is running out to register — either as a participant or a sponsor — for the annual Links for Literacy golf tournament, scheduled for Monday, April 10 at Terri Pines Country Club.
Executive Director of The Link of Cullman County Melissa Betts said all proceeds from the tournament are used as the primary funding source for the organization's various education programs throughout the year. These programs include:
- The Summer Enrichment Camp designed to provide students who have completed Kindergarten through 8th grade a fun way to prevent the "summer slide" by participating in fun, STEM related enrichment activities.
- The Kindergarten Readiness Camp which helps soon-to-be kindergarten students transition from home to school.
- The Volunteers in Public Schools (VIP) program which pairs elementary students with an adult mentor to provide anything from tutoring services to helping the student's family face an unexpected crisis. *This program will also be offered to local middle school students beginning in the Fall of 2023.
- The Wise Up Financial Literacy Program which teaches 9th and 12th grade students across the county ways they can become financially responsible.
Adult education programs are also available which offer adult literacy tutoring sessions and a twice weekly English as a Second Language course taught by the Wallace State Community College Adult Education Program at The Link.
Through fundraising efforts, like the golf tournament, Betts said each of these programs are able to be offered at no cost to participants.
"All of our services are free at The Link, including those education services. So, this tournament really helps us offer those camps throughout the county and on site," Betts said.
The tournament will be played in a "four man scramble" format with two tee-times, one at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m., with lunch being served at noon. Sponsorships for the event begin at $100, with higher level sponsorships including the registration fee for a team. Teams are able to register without the commitment to a sponsorship for $750.
Betts said there was still room to accommodate five teams for the 8:30 tee time and only three spots remaining to compete in the afternoon tee time.
The team registration link can be found here and the sponsorship link can be found here.