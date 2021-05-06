Each month, Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church takes up an offering for Relay for Life, a fundraiser for cancer research.
Othelia Hitt, who first suggested the idea of a collection for the cause each month, said she did so because she knew so many church members had been impacted by cancer.
“It’s something I thought we needed to do,” said Hitt. It’s a disease she knows too well. She lost her husband, daughter and step-mother to cancer.
The second-Sunday offering collects anywhere from $40-60 per month. Last year, church members donated $739.
“Even through the pandemic, people helped,” said Hitt.
Relay for Life has made some adjustments this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of an in-person event, Relay for Life’s “Lights on First” event will be held Friday along First Avenue in Cullman’s Warehouse District, and will feature a drive-thru survivors’ parade and drive-in slide show to honor survivors, remember those who have been lost to cancer and recognize caregivers.
Luminarias in honor of cancer survivors or remember lost loved ones will light up the street.
The luminarias and survivors’ walk are always the most touching parts of Relay for Life each year, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused a few changes for this year’s event, organizer Gail Crutchfield said.
The parade route will start at First Street and travel down First Avenue through the Warehouse District towards Depot Park. Once someone goes through the parade, they can pull into the parking lot behind the Cullman County Museum and watch the slide show that will be projected for everyone to see.
The slide show will also be shown later on the Relay For Life of Cullman County Facebook page and YouTube channel.
