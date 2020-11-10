With the coronavirus impacting gatherings, the Cullman Regional Foundation Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is going virtual this year. The event will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 6 p.m. via the Cullman Regional Foundation’s Facebook page.
Cullman County Regional Medical Center Foundation Chairman Jerry Lawson will emcee the event, which will feature area musicians and singers.
People can give a gift of love for $20, $40, $60 or more to place a light on the Christmas tree at Cullman Regional as a tribute to someone special. Your tax-deductible gift will help support the Foundation’s mission of advancing healthcare services at the medical center. All community members and contributors are invited to join via Facebook for the tree lighting ceremony to view a presentation of the names of those being recognized this year.
"This year our annual event honors the family members impacted by the coronavirus and the health care heroes," said Cindy Ponder, Lights of Love chairman. "These front line workers make a huge difference in caring for people who are sick from this virus. Lights of Love is a way to give back to the healthcare community. If someone in the hospital has cared for your family members we will recognize that in a special way."
"Donations may be contributed throughout the entire holiday season," said Maria Stanford, Hospital Foundation executive director. "Contributions may be made in memory or in honor of someone special in your life. We will notify the individual or family members of the donation made in their name."
The honorees are not limited to Cullman area. Donations may be made in honor of people across the country.
To donate, visit www.cullmanregional.com/foundation/events or call the Foundation at (256) 737-2565 for more information.
