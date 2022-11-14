The Cullman Regional Foundation Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love ceremony will be held Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church.
Giving a gift of love for $20, $40, $60 or more, places a light on the Christmas tree atop Cullman Regional as a tribute to someone. The tax-deductible gift will help support the Foundation’s mission of advancing healthcare services at the medical center.
Special acknowledgement cards are sent to those who have been honored and to the families of those being remembered.
Names of those being recognized this year will be presented. The program will also include special Christmas music by area artists.
Donations may be contributed throughout the entire holiday season and gifts received by Monday, Dec. 5 will be included in the special ceremony. Contributions can be made in memory or in honor of someone.
Donations can be made online at cullmanregional.com/foundation/events or call the Foundation at 256-737-2565 for more information.