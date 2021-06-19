Things are heating up this summer at the Cullman County Library, with an ongoing book sale to make room for new arrivals and summer events getting into full swing.
The library has a few shelves full of books for sale, and with the $3 purchase of a plastic bag, visitors are welcome to fit as many of those books as they can in the bag, said Cullman County Library Director Sharon Townson.
“You just pack as many as you can get in there,” she said.
She said most of the books for sale are ones that have not seen much circulation in recent years, and by selling them, the library will raise some money to purchase books that are in higher demand.
“We don’t have a whole lot of room, so we’re just trying to move the books that aren’t circulating so we can get in the things that are,” she said.
The sale will be ongoing through the summer as the library’s staff goes through its books and identifies the ones that they want to sell, Townson said.
The library also kicked off its Tails and Tales Summer Learning Program earlier this month, bringing in the community’s children to take part in fun activities while learning about animals.
Activities this month have included mosaic tile paintings, a visit from Peinhardt Farms and coloring chalk art, and there are more events scheduled through the end of the summer, Townson said.
So far, the events have been popular among the area’s children, she said.
“Attendance has been really good,” she said.
The library’s July event schedule has not yet been finalized, but Townson said there will be more craft activities like quilling — using strips of paper that are rolled, shaped and glued together to create decorative designs — and origami that are meant for the community’s older kids or adults.
“We’re pretty solid on the preschool and early elementary, but we’re trying to get some more inclusive programs for the older folks well,” she said.
The library also hosts an adult knitting group every Monday and Tuesday that always welcomes new members, and if some of the craft activities like quilling seem popular among adults or older residents, they could also be the basis of more regular group meetings, Townson said.
“That may be something that, if it sparks enough interest among people, we may create another weekly program,” she said.
Townson said the library typically hosts its summer learning program every year, but was unable to hold most of its events last year due to the pandemic, and it seems like the area’s kids and parents are happy to be able to come back for the library’s summer programs this year.
“We’re glad we’re at that point,” she said. “Just from our attendance, you can tell folks are ready.”
Here is a look at the remaining Summer Learning Program activities for June:
All programs start at 10 a.m.
June 22: McWane Amazing Animals and Origami Class- See and learn about amazing animals with the McWane Center and learn how to make origami animals (Activities split into two groups, do one activity for 30 minutes, then the other).
June 23: Alabama Archives- Learn about Alabama animals with the Alabama Archives.
June 24: The Magical Zoo Reading Revue- See Larry the Clown tell a story and perform magic.
June 29: North Alabama Agriplex: Live Tales about Animal Tails- See and learn about animals with the North Alabama Agriplex.
June 30: Cullman Electric Co-op: Touch a Truck- learn all about trucks.
When the July calendar is set, it can be found on the Cullman County Library System Facebook page, so anyone interested in the library’s summer happenings should keep an eye there, Townson said.
