Hosted by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, local representatives used the annual State of Our Communities luncheon to give a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how concerns from within the community are being handled at the state level.
State Representatives Corey Harbision, Randall Shedd and Tim Wadsworth along with Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger, sat down for a Q&A session moderated by CAC Director of Event Operations Keith Varden.
Beginning on the timely topic of school security amid recent events in Uvale, Texas and Gadsen, Ala., Varden asked what measures were being set in place to ensure the safety of students.
Shedd made mention of initiatives enacted under the recommendation of a 2017 task force such as limiting entrances to school facilities. Wadsworth highlighted his efforts to increase school resource officers across his district, mentioning that West Point parents had voiced concerns that one officer was required to supply security to all three buildings on campus.
Gudger stated that “Alabama problems call for Alabama solutions” and how Kevin Thomas —a Jones Chapel resident— had been developing a patented bulletproof mesh curtain that would deploy acting as a shield during an active shooter scenario and that plans had been made to present the device to the United States Congress, adding that “we are very fortunate that Cullman has become known for coming up with creative solutions.”
Moving on to the current rate of inflation, Shedd cited how rising costs weren’t only taking a toll on resident’s wallets, but on the government’s ability to effectively meet goals. However, Shedd also noted how higher than anticipated revenue has allowed officials to mitigate some economic concerns.
“We are aware that times won’t always be good, but we’ve been able to prepare for that and pay off debts,” Shedd said.
Wadsworth said that the biggest challenge that he personally has had to overcome is the smaller 14th District — which he represents — being overshadowed by more populated areas.
“Some of these areas don’t have basic infrastructure. Large cities need to do a much better job of assisting the smaller areas,” Wadsworth said.
Harbison made mention of the duality of social media, noting that for all the ways it is able to be utilized beneficially that it is more often used with more harmful results.
“It can be a great tool, but there’s also a lot of bad information out there and the bad tends to get shared more often than the truth. What happens is that it leaves us putting out fires,” Harbison said.
Gudger took the opportunity to express the importance of showing up to the ballot box for local elections, mentioning the loss of GOP state Senator Tom Wheatley to challenger Jay Hovey during the May 31 primary elections. Whatley trailed Hovey by a single vote.
Gudger — who previously stated that the Alabama budget was “the best it’s ever been” and that the state was “ready for a recession” — said that the current volatile state of the economy had been of concerns to Senate members.
Legislators used the final minutes to tout their accomplishments over this past term.
Shedd said that along with his promotion to the Head of the Republican Caucus, he had been most proud of his Adoption Promotion Act which gives adoptive parents the same rights and benefits as birth parents in a much more streamlined process. He added that there were plans to continue these efforts during the next scheduled session.
Wadsworth said that his efforts to raise the tax credit for families from $1000 to $2000 had been an important tool in keeping his constituents‘ money in their pockets, and that he was also pleased with his involvement in the “constitutional carry” bill that — once enacted this coming January — will no longer require gun owners to have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Gudger said that his efforts to create a tax package designed to alleviate financial strain on small businesses was one of his finer moments. Also stating that his efforts to promote what he described as a “family standard” had been put into place through allowing small businesses and churches to remain open alongside big box retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gudger also noted his involvement with what has been coined the “bathroom bill” that requires public school students to use the restroom that coincides with the gender they were prescribed at birth. Gudger said he had been approached by the parent of a transgender student who had become uncomfortable being told to use the bathroom of their preferred gender.
Harbison also mentioned gender and concealed carry bills, reiterating the point that the same requirements to obtain a license will still be in effect this coming January and that the only lifted restriction was the need to purchase a license.
“This doesn’t give just everyone the right to carry a gun. We made sure to work closely with the sheriff to come up with something that worked for them,” Harbison said.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry — who was in attendance — took a moment to endorse the bill, an opinion that is unique to Gentry among Alabama sheriffs. The Alabama Sheriff’s Association spoke out against the bill prior to it’s passing. Gentry noted that his grandfather often carried a .22 caliber pistol while tending to his cattle, and that under the existing law could have been arrested.
“This allows law abiding citizens to protect themselves,” Gentry said.
Topics involving schools were revisited by audience members as the floor was opened to address the representatives directly. One member asked why the aforementioned bathroom bill — primarily speaking of an amendment to the bill which prevents topics of sexuality and gender being discussed between students and educators — only included Kindergarten through 12th grade students and was not extended to include Pre-K.
Gudger stated that while there had been lengthy discussions to include Pre-k students that they were tabled due to the fact that Pre-K was not a requirement and that not every student attends. He added that there were plans to revisit the topic and amend the bill to include those younger students.
When asked where lawmakers were at on the topic of ’choice schools’ — which would allow parents to enroll their children a school of their choosing despite existing district lines — Gudger said that lawmakers were approaching the issue carefully. Saying that while certain areas of the state would benefit students greatly, other areas — specifically making note of the quality of education available through both Cullman City and Cullman County school systems — it was a bit of a non issue. Gudger added that he anticipated this to be one of the “hot topics” amongst lawmakers in the coming year.
Shedd stated that while the idea of choice schools might appear beneficial on paper he expressed a hesitancy to giving his full endorsement.
“You’ve got to be careful that we don’t destroy our schools and drain them of funding. Some of these things sound really good, but you’ve got to be careful with them,” Shedd said.