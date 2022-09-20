What does The Three Little Pigs have to do with science and technology? Well, if you ask Anna Anderson — the newly hired part-time STEM teacher at Cullman City Primary School — a lot more than you think.
Anderson was hired to provide specialized bi-weekly science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) classes to kindergarten and first grade students in addition to their standard curriculum, and one of her first major projects came to fruition on Friday with the CCPS STEM Day.
“The goal of STEM Day was to provide opportunities for students to actively participate in science, technology, engineering and math learning experiences. Many STEM stations offered were cross-curricular and standards-based, so students had the opportunity to learn new things in multiple subject areas and have fun while doing it,” Anderson said.
Students spent the day rotating between nearly a dozen hands-on activity stations ranging from crafting air-powered cars with Cullman City Parks and Recreation and Sports Tourism, to trying their hands at operating a forklift via a simulator with AIDT Robotics. One of Anderson’s main goals when setting up the event, was to showcase the ways the lessons a student learns in STEM courses can benefit them in other areas.
Many of the stations were designed to be cross curricular, with students learning about the relationship between colors as they dropped water onto skittles, or learning about the anatomies of the tortoise and the hair. Students also put their engineering skills to the test as they designed a house of toothpicks and candy that would be able to withstand even the strongest huffs and puffs from the Big Bad Wolf.
“There are a number of advantages to introducing STEM as early as possible. STEM activities foster critical thinking, problem-solving, listening, communication, vocabulary development and even executive brain function. STEM provides opportunities for students to acquire social and emotional intelligence, confidence, and it requires them to plan, create, test and adapt. These skills carry over into every subject area and will follow them throughout their lives,” Anderson said.