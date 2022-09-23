Cullman County Schools have received a donation from Cullman law firm Griffith, Lowry, and Meherg. The donation, valued at $3000, is designated for use by the special education program to purchase sensory equipment.
“These kits will benefit students who struggle with issues related to anxiety, ADD, ADHD, and autism,” said Lana Tew, CCBOE Special Education Coordinator.
Items in each sensory kit include finger fidgets, weighted lap pads, stretch putty, water beads, motion timers, stretchy strings and brushes, and sensory swings.
“Partnerships like this with our local community businesses are one of the things that makes Cullman County great,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “I so appreciate Griffith, Lowry, and Meherg for investing in our special education program. These resources will be put to good use helping our students overcome some of their struggles.”
“We at Griffith, Lowry & Meherg are thankful for the wonderful local public schools that the Cullman area is so fortunate to have,” said Trent Lowry, attorney. “The local school systems produce many outstanding citizens who are excellent employees and clients of ours. We are honored to be able to give back to the local schools and look forward to continuing to do so in the future.”