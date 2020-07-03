State Troopers, local police, sheriff’s deputies, and marine enforcement all are reminding celebrants through the long July 4th weekend to comply with state and local laws relating to alcohol, traffic, boating, and fireworks safety in order to have a peaceful and incident-free holiday.
In an effort to bolster highway safety and prevent accidents, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is again participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the national campaign targeted at ending the occurrence of DUIs. State Troopers will spend the July 4 weekend conducting a variety of enforcement details, including DUI checkpoints across the state, the agency said in a press release.
“There is zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Make it a habit to select a designated driver prior to any Independence Day drinking, as well as for the rest of the year.” Anyone who can’t catch a ride with a sober driver, he added, should use a ride-sharing service or call a cab. “Just don’t get behind the wheel and attempt to drive yourself home.”
In addition to watching out for drunk driving, additional ALEA Troopers will be patrolling Alabama’s roadways throughout the extended holiday, and are reminding motorists to buckle up and avoid distracted driving — regardless of how long (or short) their driving trips take.
ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division also is reminding boaters to play it safe on the water. and make the best of the extended weekend. As in previous years, all available Troopers will be on patrol through the weekend, monitoring waterways and enforcing the law while assisting boaters in distress. As on Alabama’s roadways, they’ll also be looking out for DUI offenses on the water, and urge the same designated-driver practice for boaters that applies to motorists. If you plan to have alcohol on board your watercraft, be sure to plan to have a designated driver.
To curb the spread of COVID-19, Troopers also urge social distancing practices anytime boaters come in contact with others on the water, and to adhere to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s coronavirus safety guidelines. Boaters also are reminded to follow water safety tips including knowing right-of-way rules, keeping life preservers within reach and ready for use for each person on board, watching the weather, keeping a safe distance from other boaters, skiers and private docks, adhering to weight guidelines for your vessel, and being aware of nighttime safety — especially in areas where fireworks displays take place on or near the water.
In the City of Cullman, the discharge of fireworks is illegal without a permit (and the only permitted event this weekend is the Fireworks Over Cullman display Saturday at Heritage Park). Fireworks can be discharged on private property in unincorporated Cullman County, though the public consumption of alcohol — in both city and county — is illegal, including at Smith Lake Park, which will be open during normal business hours on Saturday.
Law enforcement agencies in Cullman and Hanceville, as well as the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, all have said they’ll be stepping up their local patrols through the July 4th weekend, watching for signs of drunk and distracted driving and maintaining a visible enforcement presence throughout Cullman County.
