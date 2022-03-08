Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/4
Domestic violence: Katelynn M. McCown, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: Todd A. Woodruff, 27, of Albertville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
3/5
Driving under the influence; endangering the welfare of a child: John L. McLeod, 26, of Falkville, arrested at Phelan Circle SE.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving under the influence: Anthony G. Drane, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher P. Harris, 31, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Christina J. Moore, 44, of Hartselle, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
3/6
Theft of property, fourth degree; resisting arrest: Ashley N. Kirby, 28, of Trinity, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/3
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Harley Davidson Benafield, 23, arrested on County Road 1573.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Richard Earl Bollen, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Ryan William May, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Jury- counterfeiting; forged instrument; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; negotiating worthless instrument; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Robin Lee Ritchie, 41, arrested on County Road 314.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tonya Alise Stephens, 35, arrested in Cullman County.
Public intoxication: Willie James Wilson, 39, arrested at Topre.
3/4
Ignition interlock misdemeanor; driving under the influence of alcohol: Shanice Yevette Brown, 29, arrested on I-65/299 SB.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: David Earl Cason, 45, arrested on County Road 260.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs: Daniel Alexander Ellis, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); probation violation-possession of methamphetamine: Raphael Maurice Foster, 37, arrested at Priceville McDonalds.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: Autumn Michelle Gardiner, 25, arrested at exit 272.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Shelley Denene Harris, 47, arrested on County Road 616.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): Mitchell Dewayne Hood, 43, arrested at the Red Roof Inn.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ashley Brooke Hyde, 44, arrested in Jones Chapel.
Possession of methamphetamine: Joshua Randall McDonald, 40, arrested in Jones Chapel.
Failure to appear- failure to stop at a stop sign: Brandon Chase Mosley, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Trula Ann Otey, 52, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Grand Jury- sexual misconduct; sexual abuse in the first degree: Bryan Lewis Parker, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Unique Nicole Pendergraft, 29, arrested on County Road 1223.
Attempting to elude a police officer; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Patrick Eugene Phillips, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper lane usage: Robin Lee Ritchie, 41, arrested on County Road 314.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of dangerous drugs: Shara Leigh Smith, 49, arrested at the Hoover Jail.
Criminally Negligent Homicide-other (non-vehicle); reckless driving: Lee Everett Warren, 38, arrested at Anniston Army Depot.
Theft from residence: Keith Thremayne Whitehead, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Corey Glenn Wilburn, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
3/5
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; theft from residence; using false identity to avoid /hinder prosecution; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; driver’s license-not in possession; improper lane usage: Mary Magdelene Baker, 37, arrested on County Road 1071.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Anthony Terral Banks, 53, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; driving while license suspended: Shane Robert Cray, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: April Laragan Light, 39, arrested on County Road 1374.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Lisa Marie McClendon, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Christy McAnnalley Palmer, 48, arrested on AL. Hwy, 69 N.
Domestic assault-menacing (strong arm); criminal mischief; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest: Jody Glen Smothers, 55, arrested on County Road 1114.
3/6
Possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; probation violation-theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft-miscellaneous, $500 less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Christopher Jared Bailey, 29, arrested on County Road 1718.
Harassing communications: Brent Raymond Buck, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; giving false identification to law enforcement; public intoxication: Edward Garrett Crandall Jr., 51, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Tammy Jo Cummings, 55, arrested on County Road 1693.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Katherine Dawn Davis, 40, arrested on County Road 1693.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; tampering with physical evidence: Brandon Jamel Kelley, 26, arrested in Cullman.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Heather Nicole Myrex, 39, arrested on County Road 1527.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jacky Lee Nunnelley, 47, arrested on Hwy. 67.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tracie Diane Pirkle, 40, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Blake Sanderson Smith, 33, arrested on County Road 1527.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle with an expired tag: Tony Dwight Wooten, 47, arrested on County Road 222.
