Despite concerns at the outset of major societal changes in March that have redefined daily life for a lot of people, local crime — at least the kind that purloins property — hasn’t seen a notable bump as the COVID-19 pandemic alters people’s behavior.
Law enforcement leaders in Cullman, Hanceville, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office say they haven’t detected an observable change in the area’s typical pattern of theft and burglary over the past several months.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said his department has helped investigate a regional rash of vehicle break-ins that struck the I-65 corridor earlier this month — but he described that as an isolated, “opportunistic” event that’s unlikely to be tied to a momentary social trend.
“In general, no, we haven’t noticed any type of larger trend,” said Culpepper. “The biggest thing we’ve recently had was over the weekend of October 3rd, when we investigated some auto break-ins up around our hotels. There’s a group that had been traveling up and down the interstate. They hit us in Cullman, and other cities like Athens, Madison, and Decatur. In all, I think there were something like 60 different vehicles in five or six different cities.
“There was a little surge in burglaries from that, but that is more of an opportunistic, hit-and-run type of occurrence. We’re sharing information with the agencies in the other areas where it’s occurred. To my knowledge, there have not been any arrests.We believe it’s a group that has moved around a lot, even into Georgia and North Carolina.”
Sheriff Matt Gentry said Wednesday that his agency continues to receive a typical amount of property crime reports that span Cullman County, but that he “had not seen anything to suggest that it’s grown in number or has been super-crazy” because of any social shift that would propel criminals toward burglary. “We’re diligent about responding to those type of calls at all times,” he added, “and we want that kind of enforcement to be an ongoing visible deterrent.”
Hanceville Police Chief Bob Long also said that there appears to be no discernible pattern that connects the pandemic with property crime in his city. “I would agree with the sheriff and with Chief Culpepper,” he said Wednesday. “We get our share of burglary reports, but we haven’t seen anything that shows that it’s been on any kind of increase.”
