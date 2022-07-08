Law enforcement is investigating a marine-related death on Smith Lake. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday Terry L. Campbell, 82, went into the water near Crane Hill in Winston County and drowned. Campbell’s body was recovered at approximately 5:45 p.m. near the same location.
The Crane Hill Fire and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue, Smith Lake Task Force and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division assisted in the search and recovery effort. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.