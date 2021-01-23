FILE - This April 1, 2013 file photo shows talk show host Larry King attends a season-opening baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. King, who interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting, has died at age 87. Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted that King died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)